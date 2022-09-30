Women’s Soccer Falls at William & Mary

Next Game: at Hampton 10/2/2022 | 1 p.m October 02 (Sun) / 1 p.m at Hampton

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – William & Mary’s Ivey Crain scored the game’s lone goal in the 70th minute as the Tribe slipped past UNCW, 1-0, in Colonial Athletic Association Women’s soccer action on Thursday night at Martin Family Stadium at Albert-Daly Field.

The Tribe improved to 6-4-2 overall and are 2-0-1 in the CAA. The Seahawks dipped to 5-5-1 overall with a 1-2 conference mark.

Crain lifted a shot from six yards out over the UNCW goalkeeper Hannah Wise with 20:20 to go to give William & Mary its second straight CAA win. The freshman forward was assisted on the score by the Tribe’s Madison Moon and Kayleigh Shackford.

The Seahawks next play new-league member Hampton on Sunday at 1 pm The match will be contested at Wanner Stadium in Williamsburg due to construction on the Pirates’ campus.

GAME NOTES: There have been four straight 1-0 decisions in the UNCW-William & Mary series … Wise played the full game … UNCW recorded five of its six shots in the second half … Wise and Tribe goalkeeper Zoe Doughty totaled five saves … The Seahawks held a 4-2 advantage in Corners … There were 31 fouls in the game … Moon received a yellow card … Attendance was 318.