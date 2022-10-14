Women’s Soccer Falls at Utah Valley

OREM, Utah – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s soccer team saw its three-match unbeaten streak come to an end after falling to the Utah Valley University Wolverines 6-1 on Thursday at Clyde Field.

The Wolverines (8-3-3, 4-1-1 WAC) didn’t waste much time in getting the scoring started. Julianna Carter took a pass from Heather Stainbrook and found the back of the net in the sixth minute for the 1-0 lead.

Stainbrook quickly added another goal in the eighth minute after connecting with Nicole Olanda, which made it 2-0.

The Vaqueros (2-9-3, 0-4-3 WAC) handled the continued pressure from the Wolverines and then off a corner freshman Alaina Granger delivered a cross into the box where sophomore Libby Beilfuss headed home her first-career goal that cut into the Wolverines lead and made it 2-1 in the 34th minute.

The Wolverines added a goal late in the first half as Megan Astle snuck one by the UTRGV goalie Emma Lööv making it 3-1 heading into the half.

Carter scored two more goals in the second half to get the hat trick with goals in the 58thth and 68th minutes making it 5-1.

Late in the match, Tessa Thornton put a cap on the scoring with a goal in the 78thth minute.

Lööv finished the match with seven saves.

The Wolverines outshot the Vaqueros 32 to 3 and 12 to 1 on goal.

The Vaqueros will be back in action on Saturday, October 15, when they visit the Seattle U Redhawks at 2 pm at Championship Field.

