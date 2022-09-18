Women’s Soccer Falls at Utah Tech After Late Goal

ST. GEORGE, Utah – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s soccer team kept the Utah Tech Trailblazers off the board for 85 minutes on Sunday at Greater Zion Stadium but fell 1-0 after a late goal.

With the match still scoreless in the 86thth minute, Emily Garbett took a shot from well beyond the box and found the upper right corner of the goal just passed the outstretched hand of UTRGV goalie Emilie Schroeder (0-3) to give the Trailblazers (6-2-0, 2-0-0 WAC) the game-winner.

“I thought we put a lot into the game,” UTRGV Head Coach Mark Foster said. “It was just one play in the game that we didn’t make, and they were able to take advantage of it with a great shot. I thought a draw would have been a fair result but that’s the way the game goes sometimes. We look forward to being back at home next week and getting back on our own pitch.”

The Vaqueros (2-7, 0-2-0 WAC) held the Trailblazers at bay for much of the match behind five saves by Schroeder.

Utah Tech outshot UTRGV 14 to 4 and 6 to 3 on goal as the Vaqueros’ three shots on goal came late in the match but Kayla Thompson stopped all three attempts for the shutout.

The Vaqueros will be back in action on Friday, September 23, when they host the New Mexico State Aggies at 6:30 pm at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.

Admission is free and all fans need to follow the clear bag policy, details of which can be found at GoUTRGV.com/ClearBag.

Fans unable to attend either match in person can watch domestically on ESPN+ or internationally on WAC International.

