Women’s Soccer Falls at Saint Joseph’s

Next Game: Rhode Island 10/2/2022 | 1:00 PM October 02 (Sun) / 1:00 PM Rhode Island

Philadelphia, Pa. – (September 29, 2022) – It was an Offensive flurry in the first half between the Fordham Rams and Saint Joseph’s Hawks on Thursday night with four goals scored in the first 35 minutes. Unfortunately for the visiting Rams, three of the markers belonged to the Hawks, as they fell by a 3-1 score in Women’s soccer action at Sweeney Field in Philadelphia.

The Hawks (2-5-6, 1-0-4 A10) having drawn in each of their first four conference contests scored the opening goal in the eighth minute. The combination of Nicole Angelini and Jiselle Daniels found Natalie Nevins for a shot from the left side of the box over the Fordham goalkeeper Maria O’Sullivan for her fourth goal of the season.

Fordham (3-7-1, 2-1-1 A10) tied the game at one in the 22n.d minute is a set piece. Ryann Lucas took the initial corner, floating a cross into the 6-yard box. Caitlin Kennedy was able to lift the ball up and over the keeper to tie the game with her first goal of the season.

The score did not stay tied for long, as the Hawks went back ahead just 40 seconds later. Angelini found Daniels at the top of the box for a shot inside the right post for her third marker of the season and a 2-1 advantage.

The Hawks then got the all-important two-goal lead in the 35thth minute, when Mairin Boyle knocked the ball into the net off a Scrum in front for her first of the season.

Although the Rams put a couple of shots on net in the second half, Saint Joseph’s goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti made two saves to preserve the 3-1 decision for the Hawks.

Fordham will next be in action on Sunday, October 2n.dwhen the team hosts Rhode Island at Jack Coffey Field for a 1:00 PM start.