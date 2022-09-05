Women’s Soccer Falls at Radford

Next Game: at Miami (OH) 9/11/2022 | 1:00 PM Sept. 11 (Sun) / 1:00 PM at Miami (OH) History

RADFORD, Va. – The Marshall University Women’s soccer team (1-3-2) suffered a 5-1 defeat to the Radford Highlanders (3-1-2) in Radford, Virginia, on Sunday night.

Skyler Prosser tallied the first goal of the match for Radford in the 28th minute as Marshall trailed 1-0.

However, the Herd was awarded a corner in the 31st minute. Junior Abi Hugh sent it in the cross and sophomore Cassidy Bell headed the ball home to tie the contest, 1-1. It was Bell’s first goal of the season and Hugh’s team-leading third assist.

Senior goalkeeper Courtney McVicker made her first appearance of the season and made three saves to keep the score tied 1-1 at halftime.

Radford scored four goals by four different goal scorers, Kat Parris, Amy Swain, Paige Olson, and June Stevens, in the second half as the Herd fell on the road.

Marshall heads to Oxford, Ohio, to face Miami (OH) on Sunday at 1 pm

