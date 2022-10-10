Women’s Soccer Falls at Old Dominion

Box Score

NORFOLK, Va. – The Coastal Carolina Women’s soccer team went on the road Sunday afternoon to face Old Dominion in an important Sun Belt Conference battle but fell to the Monarchs 4-0.

With the loss, the Chanticleers drop to 2-8-3 overall and 1-4-1 in SBC play, while the Monarchs now sit at 5-6-2 overall and 3-2-2 in league action with the win.

It didn’t take the Monarchs long to get on the board as Carla Morich scored ODU’s first goal of the match off an assist from Megan Watts in the eighth minute.

The score stood that way for almost 30 minutes before ODU struck again. This time, Anissa Arndt found Ece Turkoglu for a 2-0 lead that stood until halftime.

The second half started the same way as the start of the match did, with a quick goal for the home-standing Monarchs. Morich picked up her second goal of the match less than two minutes into the second half. The assist came from Riley Kinnett.

Emma Terefenko scored the fourth and final goal of the match less than three minutes later with Morich picking up the assist.

ODU picked up 22 shots in the match with 13 of those on goal, while CCU had 11 shots with five of those coming on goal.

Megan Brouse led CCU with five shots, two of which were on goal. On defense, Hope Morrow played 56 minutes in goal and had eight saves.

The Chants will return to action on Sunday, Oct. 16, at noon ET, when they face Georgia Southern at Eagle Field in Statesboro, Ga.

