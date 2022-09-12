Women’s Soccer Falls at No. 23 Texas

AUSTIN – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s soccer team battled with the No. 23 Texas Longhorns but fell 5-0 on Sunday at Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field.

The Vaqueros (2-5) put the pressure on the Longhorns (5-1-1) in the opening minutes as they earned three corner kicks with some good looks at the net, but it was the Longhorns that got the first goal on the board as Jilly Shimkin found the top right corner of the goal in the 11th minute for the 1-0 lead.

The Vaqueros kept the score the same until Lexi Missimo scored the Longhorns’ second goal in the 63rd minute making it 2-0.

The Longhorns added three more goals late in the match as Sydney Nobles scored in the 86thth minute, Emily Jane Cox scored in the 87th minute, and Missimo added her second goal of the match in the 88thth minute putting the cap on the scoring.

The Vaqueros were outshot 27 to 7 and 9 to 1 on goal.

Freshman Emma Lööv (2-3) made four saves in the match while Savannah Madden made one save for the Longhorns.

The Vaqueros will be back in action on Friday, September 16, when they open Western Athletic Conference play with Southern Utah at 8 pm

