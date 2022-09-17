Women’s soccer falls at No. 15 Centre

Next Game: Ohio Northern University 9/21/2022 | 5 PM Sept. 21 (Wed) / 5 PM Ohio Northern University History

DANVILLE, Ky. (September 17, 2022) – The Denison University Women’s soccer team traveled to Kentucky for the second time in four days, but this time the Big Red were defeated by a final score of 2-0 at No. 15 nationally-ranked Center College on Saturday afternoon in Danville, Kentucky.

After the first shot of the match three minutes in was saved by Wynne Hague the Colonels got on the scoreboard less than 20 seconds later.

Denison’s first shot of the match came in the 22nd minute and was high from Sophia Connell and then after another save by Hague in the 28th minute, Avery Butler fired back-to-back shots that were blocked and then saved, respectively, in the 33rd minute.

Callie Davis added a shot wide right in the 37th minute, and then Ellie Reiser’s shot in the 40th minute was saved as Denison outshot Center 5-3 in the first half, but it was the Colonels that put all three of their attempts on goal.

After the third save of the match by Hague just over five minutes into the second half, Center doubled up its lead with another goal in the 59th minute.

Denison’s only two shots in the second half were by Caroline Garrard and Kate Dalimonte in the 63rd and 66th minutes, respectively.

Hague would finish with four saves for the match for the Big Red, who were outshot 10-7 overall and 6-2 on goal, and did not record a corner kick through all 90 minutes.

Denison fell to 0-5-1 on the season while Center improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 at home. Denison is now 6-7-2 all-time against Center since the teams began playing in 2008, but has lost each of its last four meetings against the Colonels.

Next up, the Big Red will return home to play on the grass at Barclay-Thomsen Field for the first time this season as they host Ohio Northern University at 5 pm on Wednesday, September 21.