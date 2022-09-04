Women’s Soccer Falls At Molloy, 3-0

ROCKVILLE CENTERE, NY (September 4, 2022)- The Stonehill College Women’s soccer team concluded their weekend at Molloy College with a 3-0 loss Sunday afternoon at John A. Darcy Field.

Scoring

Alessandra Borsellino 30′ amd 53′ (assisted by Morgan Camara and Joanna Graca)

Natalia Piotrowski 56′ (assist: Sarah Tappetto)

Goalkeeping

STO: Hannah Copley (90:00)-five saves

MOL: Shannon Kilian (90:00)-two saves

Paige Marjanski was one of three Skyhawks to have multiple shots Sunday (Photo Credit: Andrew Katsampes).

The Details

Both sides played back and forth soccer for the first 30 minutes as neither side let up. The Skyhawks had a chance early on (6:07) when Grace Caso sent a shot on net but was turned away by Kilian.

sent a shot on net but was turned away by Kilian. Copley made multiple big-time saves early on as she saw a stretch where Molloy continued to threaten in Stonehill’s zone but kept making save after save. However, at 30:54, Borsellino found the back of the net to break the 0-0 draw.

Hannah Anselmo had an opportunity to tie things up at 44:39 but sent her shot just wide and the Skyhawks entered the half down one.

had an opportunity to tie things up at 44:39 but sent her shot just wide and the Skyhawks entered the half down one. As the second half began (46:43), Emmy Dumaresq tried to take advantage of the defense but saw her shot above Kilian in the net.

tried to take advantage of the defense but saw her shot above Kilian in the net. Just a little over 10 minutes into the half (53:01), Borsellino netted her second goal of the afternoon and doubled the Lions lead. Three minutes later, Molloy tacked on their third goal after Piotrowski sent her shot past Copley.

Anselmo had the best look of the contest for Stonehill at the 76:21 mark, when she rifled a shot that clipped the post. Shortly after, (77:23) the Skyhawks had a corner kick and Anselmo placed the kick towards Paige Marjanski but her shot ended up going wide. After that point, Molloy’s defense ended up hanging on for the 3-0 win.

but her shot ended up going wide. After that point, Molloy’s defense ended up hanging on for the 3-0 win. Copley made her third start of the season and finished with five saves and has now finished with five or more saves in two of her three starts this season. It is also her fifth time posting five or more saves in her career.

Overall on the day, Molloy outshot Stonehill, 18-8 but were tied for shots in the second half (6-6). The Skyhawks and Lions were tied in corner kick opportunities (4-4) where the purple and white held the advantage, 3-1 in the second half.

Up Next

Stonehill will have a few days off before continuing their road trip traveling to Bryant University on Thursday, September 7 for a 7 pm matchup.

