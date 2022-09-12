Women’s Soccer Falls at Columbia

Next Game: at St. Bonaventure 9/15/2022 | 7:00 PM Sept. 15 (Thu) / 7:00 PM at St. Bonaventure

New York, NY – (September 11, 2022) – Columbia scored twice in the opening 11 minutes and then netted a pair of markers in the second half, as the Lions downed the Fordham Rams, 4-0, in Women’s soccer action at Commisso Soccer Stadium in New York.

Fordham’s starting goalkeeper Serena Mensah was under Siege early, making three saves in the first seven minutes, but that third save off a point-blank shot by Sophia Cavaliere, was Loose in the box. Grace Hurren volleyed the ball back in front of Shira Cohen, who knocked in her second goal of the season.

The Lions made it 2-0 just three minutes later, as Fordham was called for a foul in the box, awarding a penalty kick to Columbia. Maia Tabion converted the kick for the two-goal lead.

The margin stayed at two due to some superior stops from Mensah, who ended the half with a career-high nine saves.

Maria O’Sullivan came as Fordham’s goalkeeper in the second half and was immediately put on the spot in the 49thth minute. Ania Prussak put a long free kick into the box that went off O’Sullivan’s fingertips and into the net for a 3-0 lead for Columbia.

The Lions then capped the scoring, as O’Sullivan came out of goal to stop an Ally Clark shot, but the rebound was put in by Blake Turner for her first of the year.

O’Sullivan finished with six saves in her half of work, as the Rams totaled 15 saves in net for the game. That was the most team saves for the Rams since Julie Wynns recorded 16 stops at Rhode Island in 2005.

The Rams now begin Atlantic 10 Conference play on Wednesday, September 15th at St. Bonaventure with game time set for 7:00 PM.