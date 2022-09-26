Women’s Soccer Falls At Central Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, CONN. (SEPTEMBER 25, 2022)-The Stonehill College Women’s soccer team wrapped up the weekend with a Northeast Conference road Matchup at Central Connecticut where the Skyhawks fell, 6-0 Sunday afternoon at CCSU Soccer Field.

Scoring

CCSU: Kelly Brady 9′

Charlotte Simmons 23′

Gia Edwards 37′

Christina Kelly 49′

Aoife Horgan 66′

Abbie Burgess 86′

Goalkeeping

CCSU: Caitlin Murphy (90:00)-four saves

STO: Hannah Copley (90:00)-six saves

Lauren Clement was one of seven Skyhawks to record a shot Sunday Afternoon (Photo Credit: Brian Foley).

The Details

The Blue Devils wasted no time scoring less than 10 minutes in the first half (9:45) when Brady sent her shot past Stonehill goalie, Hanna Copley for the 1-0 lead.

Yara Fawaz had a chance for the equalizer at 15:27 after she put a high shot on net but Central Connecticut netminder, Caitlin Murphy reached up for the save and maintained the one-goal lead.

had a chance for the equalizer at 15:27 after she put a high shot on net but Central Connecticut netminder, Caitlin Murphy reached up for the save and maintained the one-goal lead. Central Connecticut tacked on two more goals in the half courtesy of Simmons and Edwards at 22:30 and 37:44 respectively.

As time wound down, Lauren Clement and Olivia Sharkansky each had a shot but unfortunately both shots were just a bit high and the Blue Devils took a 3-0 lead heading into halftime.

and each had a shot but unfortunately both shots were just a bit high and the Blue Devils took a 3-0 lead heading into halftime. The Blue Devils’ offense continued where they left off scoring under five minutes in the second half (48:37) after Kelly generated her own offense and made it 4-0.

Shortly after at 52:37, Clement had another shot on goal but again, Murphy made the stop.

For the remainder of the second frame, the Blue Devils added two more goals from Horgan (66:05) and Burgess (85:02) for the eventual 6-0 win.

Copley has now finished with five or more saves in four straight starts for the Skyhawks.

Up Next

Stonehill will have some much-deserved time off before resuming their road trip traveling to Merrimack College on Sunday, October 2 at 1 pm

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.