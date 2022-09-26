Women’s Soccer Falls at #23 Georgetown, 4-0

Next Game: at Marquette 9/29/2022 | 7:00 PM Sept. 29 (Thu) / 7:00 PM at Marquette History

OMAHA, Neb. – The Creighton Women’s Soccer team fell to #23 Georgetown, 4-0, in its BIG EAST road opener on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The loss moved the Bluejays to 4-2-4 on the season and 0-2-0 in BIG EAST action, while Georgetown improved to 6-1-3 overall and 2-0-0 in conference play.

The Hoyas pulled ahead in the 32ndn.d minute as Gia Vicari blasted a shot from just outside the top of the 18-yard box into the top left corner of the goal, giving Georgetown a 1-0 lead.

Georgetown extended their advantage out to 2-0 three minutes later on a set piece as the Hoyas earned a corner kick. A crossing pass into the box by Boo Jackson was punched away by the senior goalkeeper Keelan Terrell but right to the feet of Maja Lardner, who fired a shot into the back of the net for her third goal of the season.

The Hoyas would connect once again in the 50th minute after earning a free kick off a Bluejay foul. Graduate student Maya Fernandez-Powell sent the free kick into the box, but it was cleared by the Bluejays. Junior Tatum Lenain gathered the ball and blasted a shot from roughly 25-yards out past Terrell, giving Georgetown a 3-0 lead.

Georgetown’s fourth tally came in the 83rdrd minute as another clear attempt by the Bluejays found the feet of freshman Natalie Means, who Touched the back of the net for the second time this year.

Creighton was out shot as the Hoyas held a 16-9 advantage. Georgetown also held the edge in corner kicks, 8-1.

The Bluejays Returns to action on Thursday, Sept. 29 when they travel north to face off against Marquette. Kickoff between the Golden Eagles and the Bluejays is scheduled for 7 pm