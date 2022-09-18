Women’s Soccer Falls 3-0 at California

BERKELEY, Calif. – The University of Pennsylvania suffered its first loss of the season. The Quakers surrendered three second half goals to California in its final game out west.

Sizzy Lawton led the Red and Blue with two shots and Lauren Teuschl and Mallory Lucas also recorded shots in the loss.

Quaker Notemeal

*Penn was shutout for the second time this season, last time was the season opener a 0-0 draw against Temple.

*Penn suffered its first loss of the season and allowed more than one goal in a match.

*Penn was outshot by Cal by a 13-4 margin. The Red and Blue recorded three corner kicks to three by the Bears.

*Freshman goalie Annable Austen made her Collegiate debut as she played the final 22 and a half minutes.

How It Happened

Lawton had the first shot of the match in the sixth minute, but her shot was over the top right. Twelve minutes later, Lawton had her second shot of the half that was pushed off target by the keeper for the save.

Laurence Gladu made her only save of the first half in the 38th minute as Cal’s Rilee Harmon ripped a shot from outside the top of the box.

The Bears pressed late in the first half firing off a pair of shots in the final five minutes.

Cal opened the scoring in the 51st minute and in a span of 12 minutes had three goals on seven total shots.

Teuschl had a great chance to get Penn on the board in the 66th minute, but her shot was saved by the Cal keeper.

Lucas took a shot from outside the box that the Cal keeper was able to Corral to keep Penn scoreless.

The Cal defense kept Penn’s offense from putting together any Offensive attacks.

UP NEXT

The Quakers return home to open Ivy League play against Harvard (Sept. 24) at Penn Park.

