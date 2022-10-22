Women’s Soccer Falls 1-0 to Wesleyan

Next Game: at Tufts 10/25/2022 | 3:00 P.M October 25 (Tue) / 3:00 PM at Tufts History

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin Women’s soccer team suffered a 1-0 loss at home on Saturday against Wesleyan.

The Polar Bears (9-4-1, 4-4-1 NESCAC) were unable to find the back of the net. The Cardinals (7-4-3 (4-3-2 NESCAC) have defeated Bowdoin in their last five meetings.

Game Highlights

Andi Wiley took the game’s first corner kick from the left side. The ball dropped into traffic and knocked around between players. Grace Devanny found the ball and a small opening to tap a quick little shot past Alex Arndt .

. Bowdoin put a pair of shots on net in the 21st St and 24 th minutes but could not convert.

and 24 minutes but could not convert. Wesleyan came out firing in the second half and challenged Arndt three times in the first ten minutes.

Arndt made six saves in the second half to keep the Polar Bears within striking distance.

By the Numbers

Wesleyan held a 13-10 edge in shots and a slight 4-3 corner kick advantage.

Arndt tallied ten saves in net.

Sarah Hammond made seven stops for Wesleyan.

