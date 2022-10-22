Women’s Soccer Falls 1-0 to Wesleyan
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin Women’s soccer team suffered a 1-0 loss at home on Saturday against Wesleyan.
The Polar Bears (9-4-1, 4-4-1 NESCAC) were unable to find the back of the net. The Cardinals (7-4-3 (4-3-2 NESCAC) have defeated Bowdoin in their last five meetings.
Game Highlights
- Andi Wiley took the game’s first corner kick from the left side. The ball dropped into traffic and knocked around between players. Grace Devanny found the ball and a small opening to tap a quick little shot past Alex Arndt.
- Bowdoin put a pair of shots on net in the 21stSt and 24th minutes but could not convert.
- Wesleyan came out firing in the second half and challenged Arndt three times in the first ten minutes.
- Arndt made six saves in the second half to keep the Polar Bears within striking distance.
By the Numbers
- Wesleyan held a 13-10 edge in shots and a slight 4-3 corner kick advantage.
- Arndt tallied ten saves in net.
- Sarah Hammond made seven stops for Wesleyan.
Up Next
- Bowdoin travels to Tufts on Tuesday to conclude the regular season at 3:00 pm