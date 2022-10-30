Women’s Soccer Falls 1-0 to Brown on Senior Day

Next Game: at Princeton 11/5/2022 | 1:00 PM ESPN+ Nov. 05 (Sat) / 1:00 PM at Princeton History

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania Women’s soccer team honored its senior class on Sunday afternoon at Penn Park. The Quakers closed out the home portion of their schedule with a 1-0 loss to Brown.

Prior to the match, Penn honored its senior class of Lucy Kellogg , Ella Wright , Sara Readinger , Miranda Farma , Peyton Raun , Emily Pringle and Sizzy Lawton .

Quaker Notemeal

*The Quakers held the advantage in two stat categories on Sunday, taking five Corners to four by the Bears and a 4-0 advantage in saves.

*Raun has played all 90 minutes in 15 consecutive matches dating back to last season.

* Laurence Gladu made four saves to none by Brown’s keeper.

How It Happened

Brown was quick to get his offense going on Sunday afternoon as Brittany Raphino fired off the first shot of the match in the third minute, fortunately for the Red and Blue, her shot was off target.

The Bears kept the pressure on the Quaker defense throughout the first half recording all six of the matches first half shots. After earning a free kick just inside the endline, Sheyenne Allen sent a ball into a crowded box and Ava Seenlenfreund connected to put a ball inside the top of the goal to give Brown a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute.

In the 37th minute, Brown was awarded a penalty kick. Raphino was chosen to take the kick for the Bears. Having already faced one PK shot on the season, Gladu was ready to make the stop. Raphino put the ball on the bottom left corner of the goal and this time, Gladu made the right move and made the stop to keep the game 1-0 in Brown’s favor.

37′ | Brown 1, Penn 0 NOT ON MY WATCH!!! Laurence Gladu with the stop! #FightOnPenn?????? pic.twitter.com/zK0mTVET6T — Penn Women’s Soccer (@PennWSoccer) October 30, 2022

For the first time this season, Penn failed to record a shot in a half as Brown denied any scoring chance for the Quakers.

Just five minutes into the second, Penn was awarded a corner kick. This was Penn’s first chance to get on the board. Katerina Peroulas received the kick and got a piece of the ball but her shot was headed over the goal.

As Brown was closing in on the Quaker goal, Gladu made her first save of the second half in the 74th minute. Seven minutes later, Gladu faced another shot on goal but she was able to make the save, her fourth and final save of the match.

UP NEXT

The Quakers hit the road for their final match of the season. Penn is at Princeton next weekend to close out the regular season with a 1 pm kickoff at Princeton on November 5.

