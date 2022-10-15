Women’s Soccer Falls 1-0 At Appalachian State

Next Game: Arkansas State 10/20/2022 | 7:00 PM October 20 (Thu) / 7:00 PM Arkansas State History

BOONE, NC. — Skylar Walk scored off a long free kick in the 68th minute as Appalachian State defeated Old Dominion 1-0 in a Sun Belt East Division Women’s soccer matchup Friday night.

After a scoreless first half that saw Old Dominion hold an advantage in shots, neither team could find the back of the net despite a few chances by each side.

In the 68th minute, Walk was awarded a free kick that she sent deep into the box that got by a couple of App State players and found the back of the net to put the hosts up 1-0.

ODU had a couple shots in the final 20+ minutes, but Kerry Eagleston in goal for the Mountaineers made eight saves on the night to keep ODU out of the net. The Monarchs held a 15-9 advantage in shots and an 8-5 lead in shots on goal.

“Full credit to App State as I felt they were better than us tonight,” said ODU Head Coach Angie Hind . They showed great intensity and desire throughout the game and made it really tough for us. They made it difficult for us to put our foot on the ball and managed to capitalize on a long ball dumped into our box. We didn’t do enough or create enough so tonight we learned a lesson.”

Old Dominion Returns to the ODU Soccer Complex for its penultimate home match on October 20 hosting Arkansas State at 7 pm