Women’s Soccer Fall to No. 5 William Smith, 3-0

ITHACA, NY – The Ithaca College Women’s soccer team is fully invested in their Liberty League Slate as they Hosted No. 5 William Smith on Wednesday evening at Carp Wood Field. The Bombers were shutout 3–0 by the No. 5 ranked Herons. Ithaca’s record now falls to 5-2-2 on the season while William Smith improves to 5-1-2.

Junior Rosie Bostian provided the only shot on goal for the Bombers in their match. Junior goalkeeper Claire Reader made five saves in one half of work, not allowing a single goal, in her time in net.

Right out of the gate, both teams saw scoring chances after Rosie Bostian took a shot that went just right of the goalframe. Seconds later, William Smith dribbled the ball right down the field which led to a shot off the right foot of Julia Dimenna which was blocked by a junior defender Clare Sunderland right in front of the right goalpost, Robbing William Smith of an early lead.

In the fifth minute, William Smith would record the first shot on goal of the game, off of the right foot of Dimenna, which was stopped by Grace Hickey at the center of the net.

The Herons opened the scoring in the 11th minute when Ava Ruppersberger launched one from the top of the box to give William Smith a 1-0 lead. Just two minutes later, Ruppersberger fired another shot at Hickey, which she stopped at the bottom right corner of the net.

Both teams would fight for possession until the 25th minute, when Emma Faso ripped a shot from the middle third of the field off a feed from Ruth Hotaling, that slipped right past Hickey into the low left corner of the goal, giving the Herons a 2 -0 leads.

In the 41st minute, Dimenna took an emphatic shot from 35 yards outside of the goal on top of the circle, that found the back of the net to give the Herons a 3-0 lead at the end of the first half.

Just 52 seconds into the second half, William Smith found another scoring opportunity from a Rocket off the left boot of Shayna Straney. Reader made her first save of the day right in the center of the net, after she replaced Hickey in the net at Halftime for the Bombers.

Reader would follow up her initial save with three more off shots from Ruppersberger, Straney and Katrine Berg to keep the deficit at three for Ithaca. Senior defender Katy Krueger would attempt to cut the Heron’s lead down to two in the 71st minute with a shot off her right foot, which was denied by Kirsten Nelson with a diving save.

Despite a few scoring opportunities at the end of the game, the Bombers efforts proved to be unsuccessful leading to a 3-0 shutout.

Next up, IC will continue with their Liberty League schedule on Saturday, October 1 when they host St. Lawrence University. First touch is at 3 pm at Carp Wood Field.