Women’s Soccer Fall 1-0 to Vassar on Final Day of Regular Season

Next Game: First Round 11/1/2022 | TBA Nov. 01 (Support) / TBA First Round History

Poughkeepsie, NY– The Ithaca College Women’s soccer team fell in its last regular season game 1–0 to Vassar College on Saturday. The Bombers finish the 2022 regular season in second place in the Liberty League with a 6–2–1 record which earned a first round bye as IC will host its first game of the tournament in a semifinal matchup.

The Bombers had few opportunities in the first half, registering two shots off target. The Brewers took three shots, one of which forced a save from the goalkeeper Claire Reader .

Vassar broke the deadlock just 23 seconds into the second half. Violet Munnelly got on the end of a ball sent through to the box and slipped the shot past Reader for a 1–0 lead.

The Bombers best look of the game came in the 81st minute of the game. Allie McCabe got to the ball first on a dangerous corner, volleying the ball towards the goal. Several Bombers reacted quickly to get another touch, but the Brewers goalkeeper was the first to the ball.

Vassar closed out the game to earn the win as the Bombers now have their eyes set on making a Liberty League tournament run.

The Bombers look to their first Liberty League tournament game on Friday, Nov. 5. Time and opponent will be determined in the coming week with the No. 3 Seeded Skidmore and No. 6 Clarkson battling on Tuesday in the first round with the Winner taking on Ithaca.