Women’s Soccer Faces South Alabama In Sun Belt Conference Semifinals Friday

Old Dominion (8-8-2) vs. South Alabama (11-2-6)

When: 5 pm EST – Friday

Where: Foley, Ala. – Sun Belt Conference Semifinals

Live Stream: click here

NORFOLK, Va. — Coming off the heels of a 1-0 quarterfinal round win over Arkansas State on Wednesday, the Old Dominion Women’s soccer team tangles with second-seeded South Alabama in the opening semifinal match of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Friday.

The match will take place at 5 pm EST from the Foley Sports Tourism Complex and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Old Dominion (8-8-2) enters the match riding a Megan Watts goal with just under seven minutes left in regulation to knock off third-seed Arkansas State on Wednesday afternoon. She now has four goals and two assists on the year for 10 points, trailing Carla Morich who leads with five goals and one assist for 11 points. Goalkeeper Emily Bredek made one save while earning her second clean sheet of the season.

Second-seed South Alabama (11-2-6) used a pair of goals in the second overtime period to eliminate 10th-seed Marshall 3-1 in the second quarterfinal match on Wednesday. Morgan Cross put the Jaguars up 2-1 with a penalty kick goal in the 104thth minute, while just under two minutes later Addi Imane found the back of the net for the insurance tally.

These teams played in Norfolk on October 2, with Morich scoring a pair of goals for the Monarchs as Old Dominion and South Alabama played to a 2-2 draw. That was the first-ever meeting between the schools.

The Winner of the ODU-South Alabama semifinal will face the Winner of Georgia State-James Madison in the Sun Belt Conference Championship match on Sunday at 2 pm EST.