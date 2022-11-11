Women’s soccer faces Rutgers in First Round of NCAA Tournament

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Brown Women’s soccer team will take on Rutgers in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament this Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 pm at Yurcak Field in Piscataway, NJ It will be the Bears’ third straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament and ninth overall.

Brown, three-time Defending Ivy League champions, will be playing on the road in the first round for the first time in the last three years after hosting in each of the previous two seasons.

This will be the first meeting all-time between the Bears and Scarlet Knights.

Scouting the Bears (12-2-2, 5-0-1 Ivy)

Brown ends the regular season ranked No. 23 in TopDrawerSoccer’s National Ranking and at No 28 in the NCAA DI RPI.

The Bears posted historic numbers on both sides of the ball this season with 48 goals for and just 12 goals against. The 48 goals scored by the Bears are their most in the last 42 seasons. Only twice have they scored more; 56 in 1979 and 50 in 1977. The 48 goals also led the Ivy League and were 10 th in the country. The 12 goals against are tied for seventh-fewest in program history and their +36 scoring margin is the second-best ever by a Bear squad. Only their mark of +38 in 1977 tops this year’s effort.

in the country. The 12 goals against are tied for seventh-fewest in program history and their +36 scoring margin is the second-best ever by a Bear squad. Only their mark of +38 in 1977 tops this year’s effort. Brittany Raphino continued her incredible career this year with her second straight Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year award after also being named the Ivy League Rookie of the Year following her freshman season. She is also now a three-time First Team All-Ivy selection. Her nine goals and 22 points led the team and were both second in the conference.

continued her incredible career this year with her second straight Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year award after also being named the Ivy League Rookie of the Year following her freshman season. She is also now a three-time First Team All-Ivy selection. Her nine goals and 22 points led the team and were both second in the conference. Ava Seelenfeund completes the dynamic duo pairing with Raphino and posted a career year herself. She was named First Team All-Ivy for the second straight year and is now a three-time all-league selection. Her nine goals and 19 points on the year were both career-highs. Seelenfreund and Raphino were the only pair of Ivy League teammates to both post at least 19 points on the season.

Kayla Duran followed up her first season with Brown where she was named Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Ivy with her second straight First Team selection. The transfer from Boston College, where she was named to the All-ACC Freshman Team, has been a key piece of the Bears’ back line in both of the last two seasons, helping to lead the team to 14 shutouts across 2021 and 2022.

followed up her first season with Brown where she was named Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Ivy with her second straight First Team selection. The transfer from Boston College, where she was named to the All-ACC Freshman Team, has been a key piece of the Bears’ back line in both of the last two seasons, helping to lead the team to 14 shutouts across 2021 and 2022. The Bears’ 42 assists on the year are a program record, after they also set a program record in 2021 with 39. The 42 Helpers put the Bears second in the Ivy League and 18 th in the country.

in the country. For the second straight year, Brown had seven players selected to the All-Ivy League teams with the aforementioned Raphino, Duran, and Seelenfreund being named to the first team, and Sheyenne Allen , Jessica Hinton , Naya Cardoza and goalkeeper Bella Schopp named to the Honorable Mention All-Ivy team. Cardoza and Schopp are the first Brown freshmen to earn All-Ivy recognition since Raphino and Seelenfreund did so in 2019.

, , and goalkeeper named to the Honorable Mention All-Ivy team. Cardoza and Schopp are the first Brown freshmen to earn All-Ivy recognition since Raphino and Seelenfreund did so in 2019. Schopp started eight games in goal on the year and saw action in nine. Her .56 goals against average led the Ivy League and her .818 save percentage was second. Her GAA was 16th nationally.

Scouting the Scarlet Knights (13-4-2, 5-3-2 Big Ten)

Rutgers is currently ranked No. 17 in TopDrawerSoccer’s National Ranking, No. 24 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll, and No. 23 in the NCAA DI RPI.

The Scarlet Knights, while having a strong overall record at 13-4-2, have dropped three games in a row. They fell to Michigan 3-2 and then-No. 6 Michigan State 1-0 to end the regular season, before dropping a Big Ten Quarterfinal Matchup to then-No. 12 Northwestern 2-1.

Rutgers has three opponents in common with Brown this season. The Scarlet Knights defeated both Providence and Princeton by scores of 3-0 and also took down then-No. 21 Ohio State 2-0. By comparison, Brown went 2-1 in those games, beating Providence 3-0 and Princeton 6-1, and falling to Ohio State 3-2.

The Scarlet Knights are undefeated at home this season, posting a 9-0-1 record at Yurcak Field. The Lone tie came in a 2-2 contest against Minnesota. Brown is 5-1-1 on the road in 2022.

Rutgers had six players named to the All-Big Ten teams. Emily Mason was named to the First Team, Sara Brocious to the Second Team, and Sam Kroeger, Allison Lowrey, Riley Tiernan, and Emma Misal to the Third Team.

On the year, the Scarlet Knights have scored 42 goals and allowed opponents to convert 16 times.

Kroeger led the team with 19 points on the year with seven goals and five assists. Lowrey was tied for the team lead of seven goals with Kroeger. Brocious and Kylie Daigle were tied atop the Squad with seven assists.

Meagan McClelland started all 19 games in goal for Rutgers and posted a .750 save percentage and a .85 goals against average.

Recent NCAA Tournament History

Brown has made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three seasons.

In 2019, the Bears hosted Monmouth in the first round and played to a 0-0 tie before advancing on penalty kicks. In the second round, they fell to No. 1 seed Florida State.

In 2021, Brown got another first round home game, but fell to St. John’s 1-0 in overtime.

The Bears have 10 players, in addition to the entire coaching staff, who were part of the team for both of those tournament appearances.

Rutgers is in the tournament for the 11th th straight season and 17 th time overall.

straight season and 17 time overall. In 2021, the Scarlet Knights made a run to the NCAA Semifinals where they fell to eventual Champion Florida State.

