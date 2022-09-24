Women’s Soccer Faces Road Test Sunday At SIUE

Eastern Illinois (2-4-4, 0-2 OVC) at SIUE (3-4-2, 2-0 OVC)

Sunday, September 25

2 p.m. at Edwardsville, Ill.

Live Stats | Watch on ESPN+

ON-TAP: Eastern Illinois heads on the road for its next two Ohio Valley Conference matches as the Panthers will travel on Sunday to face conference preseason favorite SIUE. EIU lost all three matches on its recent homestand falling to 2-4-4 on the year and 0-2 in the OVC following Thursday’s 2-1 setback against Southeast Missouri. SIUE is 2-0 in the OVC following a win over Lindenwood on Thursday night. The Cougars are 3-4-2 overall.

OVC PRESEASON POLL: Eastern Illinois allowed multiple goals in a match for just the second time this season during Thursday’s 2-1 loss to Southeast Missouri. Last season EIU played seven matches where the Panthers surrendered more than one goal in the contest. Goalkeeper Daniela Bermeo has posted four shutouts this season and has a 0.80 goals against average for the year. Bermeo has made 41 saves with a save percentage of 83.7 percent.

KORHORN JOINS SCORING PARTY: Cam Korhorn scored her first goal of the season in Thursday’s 2-1 loss to Southeast Missouri. Korhorn became the fifth different EIU player to score this season. Last season Korhorn had one goal which proved to be the match winner against Belmont. Korhorn joined Jenna Little , Serra Pizano , Zoe Paxton and Karima Rangel as Panthers with goals scored this season.

POINTS RACE: Jenna Little continues to lead EIU’s points race this season as the forward added an assist to her point total in Thursday’s match with Southeast Missouri. Little is EIU’s leading goal scorer with three and now has seven points for the year. Serra Pizano is second on the EIU Squad with three points collecting one goal and one assist this season. Amanda DaSilva is the Panthers assist leader with two.

SECOND BEST START IN SCHOOL HISTORY: Eastern Illinois got off to the second best start to a season in program history as the Panthers were unbeaten through their first five matches of the season. The best start to a year was the 1996 season when EIU opened 9-0 as they finished that season with a 16-4 record including a 4-1 record playing in the Missouri Valley Conference. Already this season EIU has set a school record for consecutive shutouts with four to open the season. EIU suffered its first loss of the 2022 season in a rain-soaked 2-1 set-back to Northern Illinois. This was the best start to a season in terms of fewest losses since the 2001 season when EIU opened the year 7-1.

OVC WEEKLY AWARD WINNERS THIS YEAR: Eastern Illinois had multiple Ohio Valley Conference award winners to open the season with goalkeeper Daniela Bermeo being named the OVC Goalkeeper of the Week for weeks one and two of the season. Bermeo did not allow a goal in the Panthers opening four matches. The Panthers solid defensive backline helped provide those shutouts with Sarah Hagg named the OVC Defender of the Week following week one and Zoe Paxton winning OVC Defender of the Week honors in week two.

LITTLE WITH A BRACE IN EIU WIN: Jenna Little scored both of Eastern Illinois goals in EIU’s August 21, 2-0 win over Purdue Fort Wayne. Little had one goal during the 2021 season against Morehead State and scored two goals during exhibition play. Last season EIU had two players Nicoletta Anuci (against Illinois Springfield) and Zenaya Barnes (against Murray State) score two goals in a match.

OVC PLAYERS TO WATCH: Amanda DaSilva was named the Eastern Illinois player to watch in the OVC this season. A veteran player, DaSilva will slide to the Panthers back line this season after starting 16 of 17 contests last season. She was one of four field players to log more than 1,200 minutes on the pitch last season.

RETURNING ALL-OVC: Eastern Illinois Returns two All-Ohio Valley Conference performers from last season in Zenaya Barnes and Sarah Hagg . Barnes was a second team All-OVC selection at forward. Hagg was a second team All-OVC selection at defender while also earning All-OVC Newcomer honors.

LIFT FOR LIFE: Eastern Illinois Women’s soccer once again took part in the Lift for Life event which raises money in the fight against Rare Diseases. Kenzie Balcerak and Jenna Little have spearheaded the Women’s soccer participation in this event which was originally done by the EIU football team. The annual fundraiser is done in conjunction with Uplifting Athletes took place on Aug. 19.

RULE CHANGE: The NCAA will no longer have overtime sessions during regular season play. Last season EIU had three overtime contests picking up two draws while losing a third game in the extra session. The Panthers have played three or more overtime matches in each of the last four seasons with six of those contests resulting in a win or loss for EIU.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 17th meeting between Eastern Illinois and SIUE on the soccer pitch. SIUE has been dominant in the all-time series holding a 13-2-1 lead including four straight wins.

NEXT UP: Eastern Illinois will play the first of two straight Ohio Valley Conference matches on the road as the Panthers travel first to SIUE and then to Morehead State.