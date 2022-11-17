Women’s Soccer Faces Georgia In NCAA Second Round

CHAPEL HILL, NC — Second-seeded North Carolina will host No. 7 seed Georgia in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship on Thursday at 6 pm on Dorrance Field. The Winner will advance to take on either No. 3 Stanford or No. 6 BYU in the third round Saturday at 11:30 am

Beginning with the 2005 tournament, the bracket was set up in quadrants with each quadrant having its own No. 1-4 seeds with seeds 5-8 added in 2022. UNC was a No. 2 seed in 2012, ’14, ’16 and ’21. The Heels advanced to the College Cup as a No. 2 seed in 2012 and ’16, winning the national championship in 2012. The Tar Heels are 15-4-1 as a No. 2 seed in the quadrant seedings.

The Tar Heels defeated Old Dominion, 5-0, on Saturday to earn a trip to the second round. Ally Sentnor recorded her first career brace scoring a goal in the sixth and 60th minute. Maddie Dahlien and Avery Patterson each registered three points with a goal and assist a piece.

Patterson leads the Tar Heels with 11 goals, while Sentnor ranks third on the team with seven.

Georgia opened its first NCAA Tournament since 2014 with a 2-0 win over Samford on Nov. 11, with Dani Murguia and Jessie Dunn scoring first-half goals to advance the Bulldogs for the first time since 2011.

Murguia leads the Bulldogs with eight goals followed by Joyelle Washington with five.

Since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 2001, Carolina has a record of 19-1 in NCAA second round matches with an overall second round record of 26-1.

Thursday’s match will mark the first meeting between North Carolina and Georgia since UNC defeated UGA 4-0 in the second round of the 2009 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship on their way to capturing their 20th national championship.

The Tar Heels are 4-0 all-time against the Bulldogs with four clean sheet wins (2001: 9-0, 2004: 3-0, 2008: 4-0, 2009: 4-0). The first three matches in the series took place in Durham before playing the 2009 NCAA Tournament game in Chapel Hill.

Carolina is 8-2 at home this season and has won five in a row at Dorrance Field. Georgia is 5-1-2 in true road games.