Women’s Soccer Faces Final Road Test of Regular Season On Sunday At Xavier

Match #17: Creighton Bluejays (8-2-6, 4-2-2 BE) at Xavier Musketeers (11-2-4, 5-0-3 BE)

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 • 12 pm CT | Cincinnati, Ohio | Corcoran Field

VIDEO | FloSports Info | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES (PDF)

Creighton (8-2-6, 4-2-2 BE) enters the final two matches of the season on the cusp of reaching their second BIG EAST Conference Tournament in the last three seasons. The Bluejays look to secure their spot in the postseason with a win at Xavier (11-2-4, 5-0-3 BE) on Sunday afternoon.

The Bluejays and Musketeers are scheduled to kick off at 12 pm CT from Corcoran Field in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Sunday’s match at Xavier will feature both live stats and live video.

Live video for Sunday’s contests will be available on FloSports, while live stats will be Featured through SIDEARM Sports.

A subscription is required to view the event on FloSports. More information can be found at GoCreighton.com/flosports.

Links to video and live stats will be provided on the Creighton Women’s Soccer schedule page.

Updates will be provided during the match on Twitter (@CreightonWSoc).

Scouting Creighton (8-2-6, 4-2-2 BE)

Creighton moved into a tie for third place with St. John’s in the BIG EAST with a 1-1 draw against DePaul on Thursday night.

The Bluejays are 4-2-2 in the BIG EAST this season and are in the midst of a six-match unbeaten streak. Overall, Creighton is 8-2-6 this season and looks to secure a spot in next week’s BIG EAST Tournament.

The Bluejays opened the season with a program record eight match unbeaten streak and have extended their program record with their sixth tie of the season with a 1-1 draw against DePaul.

The Bluejays only losses this season have come to Connecticut and then #23 Georgetown to open conference play. Creighton hasn’t lost since, racking up wins over Marquette, Providence, Villanova, and Seton Hall.

Junior Lara Kazandjian paces the Bluejays on the Offensive side of the pitch with a team-best four goals. She has also shared the love and dished out an assist for a team-high tying nine points this season.

Classmate Hannah Luke also has nine points this season from three goals and three assists. Abigail Santana , Ariana Mondiri and Jenny Grissom have also been key contributors on the Offensive end of this season. Santana and Mondiri have each found the back of the net three times while also dishing out a pair of assists. Grissom has netted three goals of her own this season for a total of six points.

Sophomore Azumi Manriki has added a goal and is tied for the team-lead with three assists. Senior Aida Kardovic and junior Maddie Radke have also shared the ball, dishing out three assists apiece.

In total, 11 different Bluejays have found the back of the net at least once this season, as Creighton has scored 23 goals and dished out 19 assists, while out shooting their opponents 245-140.

Senior goalkeeper Keelan Terrell has missed the last three contests due to an arm injury but is expected to make a return to the pitch this season. She has recorded five shutouts while starting 13 matches in goal, logging 1,169 minutes in between the posts.

She ranks sixth in the BIG EAST with a 0.92 goals against average, allowing 12 goals. Terrell also ranks ninth in the league with 36 total saves.

Freshman Lisa Hall has made three starts in goal this season for the Bluejays. She has played 272 minutes in between the posts, making four saves and allowing two goals for a 0.66 goals against average.

The Bluejays entered the 2022 season with 18 returning letterwinners from last season’s squad that posted a 7-10-2 record. Creighton Returns 11 players who started 10 or more matches in 2021.

Creighton was picked seventh in the BIG EAST Preseason Coaches’ Poll, while Kardovic was named to the Preseason All-BIG EAST team for the second straight season.

Head Coach Ross Paul is in his eighth year at the helm of the Bluejays.

Scouting Xavier (11-2-4, 5-0-3 BE)

In the midst of a 10-match unbeaten streak, Xavier enters Sunday’s contest with an 11-2-4 overall record and a 5-0-3 mark in the BIG EAST.

The Musketeers clinched a spot in the BIG EAST Tournament and remained in second place in the BIG EAST with a 0-0 draw against Providence on Thursday night.

Xavier has posted six straight shutouts and will look to secure the No. 2 seed in the BIG EAST Tournaments against the Bluejays on Sunday.

Graduate student Molly McLaughlin paces the Musketeers and ranks tied for seventh in the BIG EAST with 10 points on four goals and two assists. McLaughlin also ranks second in the league with 44 total shots.

Freshman Emma Flick, Regan Dancer and sophomore Chloe Netzel have each contributed three goals this season, while Flick has also dished out two assists.

Graduate student Rachel Dewey has served up a team-high four assists while three other individuals have dished out a pair of helpers.

In total, Xavier has found the back of the net 22 times this season and has only allowed 10 goals, while out shooting the opposition, 259-125.

True Freshman Maria Galley has played all 1,530 minutes in goal this season. She has posted 11 shutouts, ranking second in the BIG EAST with a 0.59 goals against average. She also sits fourth in the league with 46 saves.

Xavier was picked to finish second in the BIG EAST Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Head Coach Nate Lie is in his sixth season at the helm of Xavier and holds a 64-29-14 overall record.

Series History Against Musketeers

Creighton and Xavier will meet for the 14th time in program history on Sunday afternoon, with the Musketeers holding an 8-5-0 edge in the all-time series.

Creighton is 2-4-0 all-time against Xavier in matches played in Cincinnati, including a 1-0 win over the Musketeers in the last meeting at Corcoran Field.

Last season, Xavier secured a 2-0 win over the Bluejays with goals from Hayley Jakovich and Shelby Sallee in Omaha.

What’s At Stake?

Creighton is on the verge of securing a trip to the BIG EAST Tournament for the second time since joining the league in 2013.

Below are a few scenarios that can clinch a spot in the BIG EAST Tournament for the Bluejays.

• With a Win on Sunday at Xavier (17 pts.), Creighton clinches a spot in the tournament and can finish no lower than 5th.

• With a Tie on Sunday at Xavier (15 pts) plus a St. John’s win or Providence win, Creighton clinches a spot in the tournament and can finish no lower than 6th.

• With a Loss on Sunday at Xavier (14 pts) plus wins by both St. John’s and Providence, Creighton clinches a spot in the tournament and can finish no lower than 6th.

Atkinson Makes Return To The Pitch

To a standing ovation, senior Ansley Atkinson returned to the pitch for the first time in 399 days on Thursday against DePaul.

Atkinson saw her first action on the pitch this season in the 39th minute, checking in for Hailey Rothwell . Atkinson logged 37 minutes of play in her first action since Sept. 16, 2021, against Iowa State. The Minneapolis, Minn. native was leading the NCAA in assists before suffering a torn ACL in the 40th minute of play against the Cyclones.

Gone Streaking Again

The Bluejays are currently in the midst of a six-match unbeaten streak. Creighton’s lone losses this season have come at the hands of Connecticut and then No. 23 Georgetown to open BIG EAST play.

Creighton has not lost since picking up wins over Marquette, Providence, Villanova and Seton Hall, as well as ties with St. John’s and DePaul.

The Bluejays six match unbeaten streak is the second longest run during conference play but the longest since the Bluejays finished with a seven-match unbeaten streak in 2002.

The 2002 Bluejay Squad closed conference play with a 6-0-1 record, while capturing a Missouri Valley Conference Regular Season and Tournament Title, advancing to the NCAA Tournament.

Earning A Result

The Bluejays enter Sunday’s Pivotal match with Xavier Sporting with an 8-2-6 overall record. Creighton has found a way all season long to post a result, keeping themselves out of the loss column.

Overall, Creighton is one of 39 teams to have two or fewer losses this season. Of those 39 teams, only 14 are ranked in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25.

There are 25 unranked teams with two or few losses, while five teams have only one loss. South Dakota State, which Creighton tied 1-1 earlier this season, is the only team in the country not to have lost yet this season.

Tied For 14th National In Ties

Creighton has battled their way to a school-record six draws this season. The six draws currently rank tied for 14th most in the NCAA this season.

The University of Pacific leads the Nation with 10 ties this season, while the Bluejays lead the way in the BIG EAST. St. John’s, which tied with Creighton earlier this year, is ranked second in the league with five draws.

Bluejays Extend School-Record with Sixth Draw

Creighton extended its program record for draws in a single season out to six with a 1-1 tie against DePaul on Thursday night.

The Bluejays surpassed the previous school-record of four draws in a single season with a 1-1 draw at St. John’s on Oct. 6.

The six draws this season are the most by a Creighton Squad in a single season, surpassing the 2003 and 2004 teams that battled to four draws in their respective seasons.

Year # Ties # of Matches

1. 2022 6 16

2. 2004 4 21

2003 4 21

4. 2019 3 18

2017 3 18

2012 3 19

2011 3 18

2005 3 21

9. 11 years with two ties (last 2021)

Impact of No Overtime

The 2022 season brought one major change to NCAA Soccer as overtime periods were eliminated from the regular season. Since joining the BIG EAST in 2013, Creighton has played 35 overtime matches with the Bluejays going 8-14-13 in those contests.

In the first four years in the BIG EAST, Creighton went 5-4-4 in matches that went to extra time. The five seasons prior to 2022 have not fared quite as well, as the Bluejays have gone 3-10-9 in overtime matches.

In total, Creighton has played 127 overtime matches with the Bluejays holding a 35-42-50 mark in those contests.

Return to the BIG EAST Tournament Will Be Paved on the Road

To reach the Bluejays’ goal of a return trip to the BIG EAST Tournament (top six teams), Creighton will need to find points on the road. The Bluejays did just that with a 2-0 shutout win at Marquette on Sept. 29 and a 2-1 win at Seton Hall on Oct. 13.

During the Bluejays’ 10 seasons in the BIG EAST, Creighton has a combined road record of 10-28-8 in conference play. Last season, the Bluejays suffered five losses but battled a limited lineup with significant injuries to key players.

Creighton’s BIG EAST Record is on the road

2013: 2-2-1

2014: 1-2-1

2015: 1-4-0

2016: 0-4-0

2017: 0-3-2

2018: 1-3-0

2019: 1-1-3

*2020: 2-2-0

2021: 0-5-0

2022: 2-1-1

* – Made BIG EAST Conference Tournament