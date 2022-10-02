Women’s Soccer Faces ASUN Newcomer Queens on Sunday

CONWAY, Ark. – On the road for another ASUN match, the Central Arkansas Women’s soccer team stays out east to take on ASUN newcomer Queens on Sunday. Kickoff in Charlotte, NC is set for 12 pm CT at the Queens Sports Complex.

The Bears (3-7-2, 1-3-1 ASUN) are looking for some answers, having lost two in a row after Thursday’s loss to Liberty. Searching for some offense, Central Arkansas has a chance to regroup against the newest members of the ASUN. The Bears have had success against the newcomers of the conference, having defeated Austin Peay on Sept. 22. Sydney Brough scored her first goal of the year against the Governors, breaking the stalemate in the 1-0 win.

Central Arkansas enters Sunday’s game tied for 7th in the ASUN standings, even with Kennesaw State, Bellarmine and Austin Peay. With five games left on the schedule, there’s still time to move higher in the standings and into the ASUN Championship field. Rebuilding on the Offensive side of the ball, Central Arkansas is a much different team up top from last season’s ASUN West champion.

Facing Queens for the first time in program history, the Royals made the jump from Division II to join the ASUN this season. Currently with a 2-5-4 record, Queens starts its ASUN membership with a 2-2-1 record through five conference games.

Like the Bears, Queens has struggled to find goals this season, scoring only six times through 11 matches. Nia Gaither has put three of those in the net, scoring against Morehead State, Stetson and Jacksonville State. Besides Gaither, three other Royals have scored this season, with the defense allowing 14 goals.

Erica Turner has manned the goal for Queens this year, playing all 90 minutes of every game this season. Despite having four shutouts, the keeper has only been on the good side of two wins, with four draws and five losses.

Kickoff against the Royals is scheduled for a noon start time. The match will be broadcast on ESPN+, with live stats available here.