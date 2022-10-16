Women’s Soccer Extends Win Streak to Six over UT-Dallas

Next Game: Hardin-Simmons University 10/20/2022 | 5 PM October 20 (Thu) / 5 PM Hardin-Simmons University

RICHARDSONTexas – Winning their sixth match in a row with a 3-1 win over UT-Dallas, the Concordia Texas Women’s soccer team now has their longest win streak since 2011. Patricia Heckendorn tallied her first multi-assist match with two inside the UTD Soccer Field on Saturday.

The Tornados controlled possession for much of the match as they out-fired the Comets 22-12 in shot attempts, and Lora Tresco posted eight saves on the day.

The Comets were not able to generate much offensively as their only score came on an own goal in the third minute. Heckendorn found Emma Visser in the box who scored the equalizer in the 17th minute. With neither team scoring again in the first half, both teams entered the break tied 1-1.

Heckendorn then earned her second assist of the match when she connected with Alycia Buenaventura just outside the top of the box who then blasted the ball over numerous Defenders to give CTX the lead in the 66th minute.

Just two minutes later, Kaelyn Riley hit an open Kallie Krenz on the weak side of the box to extend their lead to 3-1. This would stand as the final goal of the match as Concordia came out victorious.

Concordia Texas will next host Hardin-Simmons on Thursday, Oct. 20 with a 5 pm kickoff.

To keep up to date with everything surrounding the CTX Women’s soccer program, follow us on social media (@ctxathletics) and visit athletics.concordia.edu.