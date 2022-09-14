Women’s Soccer Entertains #12 Saint Louis at McCarthy Stadium Thursday
Women’s Soccer | September 14, 2022
PHILADELPHIA – The La Salle University Women’s soccer team (5-2) opens Atlantic 10 play with a stiff challenge on Thursday evening at McCarthy Stadium, as No. 12 Saint Louis (7-1) comes to town. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 pm, with all of the action live on ESPN+.
ABOUT THE EXPLORERS
- La Salle challenged itself in its last outing on Sept. 8, falling to No. 6 Rutgers by a score of 3-1.
- The Explorers jumped on top early in the Matchup with the Scarlet Knights, as freshman Rikshya Walker Drew a foul in the box that resulted in a penalty kick chance.
- Alyssa Gargiulo scored the eighth-minute tally to put the visitors on top by a score of 1-0.
- The lead remained La Salle’s until the 17th minute, when Rutgers equalized. Just over two minutes later, an own goal put the Scarlet Knights in front to stay.
- Emily Banashefski had a team-high two shots for the Explorers, while Michela Auguadro made eight stops in goal.
- Kelli McGroarty paces the Squad with three goals, three assists, and nine points, and is also Tops on the Squad in shots (27) and shots on goal (12).
ABOUT THE BILLIKENS
- SLU enters having just one blemish on its ledger, with its loss to nationally-ranked Notre Dame standing as the lone loss.
- Recently, the Billikens defeated No. 21 Xavier, 3-2, and blanked SIU-Edwardsville, 3-0, this past weekend.
- Caroline Kelly has six goals and 15 points to top the team, with Emily Gaebe just behind her at five goals and 13 points.
- Emily Puricelli has started all eight games in goal for Saint Louis and holds a 0.64 GAA.