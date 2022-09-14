Women’s Soccer Entertains #12 Saint Louis at McCarthy Stadium Thursday

Women’s Soccer | September 14, 2022

PHILADELPHIA – The La Salle University Women’s soccer team (5-2) opens Atlantic 10 play with a stiff challenge on Thursday evening at McCarthy Stadium, as No. 12 Saint Louis (7-1) comes to town. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 pm, with all of the action live on ESPN+.

ABOUT THE EXPLORERS

La Salle challenged itself in its last outing on Sept. 8, falling to No. 6 Rutgers by a score of 3-1.

The Explorers jumped on top early in the Matchup with the Scarlet Knights, as freshman Rikshya Walker Drew a foul in the box that resulted in a penalty kick chance.

Drew a foul in the box that resulted in a penalty kick chance. Alyssa Gargiulo scored the eighth-minute tally to put the visitors on top by a score of 1-0.

scored the eighth-minute tally to put the visitors on top by a score of 1-0. The lead remained La Salle’s until the 17th minute, when Rutgers equalized. Just over two minutes later, an own goal put the Scarlet Knights in front to stay.

Emily Banashefski had a team-high two shots for the Explorers, while Michela Auguadro made eight stops in goal.

had a team-high two shots for the Explorers, while made eight stops in goal. Kelli McGroarty paces the Squad with three goals, three assists, and nine points, and is also Tops on the Squad in shots (27) and shots on goal (12).

ABOUT THE BILLIKENS