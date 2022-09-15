Women’s soccer ends with a 0-0 draw at Transylvania

Next Game: at Center College 9/17/2022 | 12 P.M Sept. 17 (Sat) / 12 PM at Center College History

LEXINGTON, Ky. (September 14, 2022) – The first of two matches in the state of Kentucky this week for the Denison University Women’s soccer team resulted in a 0-0 tie at Transylvania University on Wednesday night at Pat Deacon Stadium in Lexington.

This one was a battle of the goalkeepers and defenses as five of Denison’s nine shots in the first half were saved by the Pioneers’ Morgan Patton and three of Transylvania’s five shots in the period were saved by the Big Red keeper Wynne Hague .

Denison had four shots in the first half by Ellie Reiser and Callie Davis who both put three of those attempts on goals.

In addition, the Pioneers finished with two team defensive saves in the first half to help keep the Big Red off the scoreboard.

Denison got the first shot of the match less than a minute in on a shot by Davis that resulted in a defensive save, and then a header shot by Sophia Connell in the second minute was saved by Patton.

In the seventh minute, Transylvania got its first shot attempt of the match as Hague made the diving stop.

Then in the final five minutes of the first half, Davis had another strong shot on target, this time after a corner kick by Tate Lucas but it was saved by Patton.

In the second half, Patton added two more saves on six Big Red shots while Hauge saved three of the Pioneers’ four attempts over the final 45 minutes.

Davis had one final strong attempt in the final minute after the ball bounced around in the box, but her shot was again no match for Patton.

Both Hague and Patton had to make a pair of saves in the final seven-plus minutes of the match to preserve their respective shutouts.

Davis would finish the match by putting four of her six shots on goals while Reiser put three of her six on frame. Denison’s other shot attempts came from Leland Keller Connell and Caroline Flynn .

Denison is now 0-4-1 overall on the season after coming into the match with five straight wins against Transylvania (1-1-2). Additionally, the Big Red are now 6-1-1 all-time against the Pioneers while Hague has shut them out in back-to-back seasons after earning her first career shutout in a 1-0 win at home against them last season.

Denison will wrap up its trip to Kentucky with a Matchup against No. 15 nationally-ranked Center College at 12 pm on Saturday, September 17, in Danville.