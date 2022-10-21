Women’s Soccer Ends on the Wrong Side of Offensive Battle

Next Game: Davis & Elkins College 10/22/2022 | 5 PM October 22 (Sat) / 5 PM Davis & Elkins College History

Wheeling, W.Va. – A late October chill was in the air on Wednesday night, but the action at Bishop Schmidt Field could not have been hotter. The Wheeling University Women’s Soccer team (5-9-1, 5-7-1) played host to Concord and the teams combined for nine points on the night. However, the Cardinals would end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard as they fell 6-3 and dropped to 5-7-1 in Mountain East Conference (MEC) play.

The offense would get going right from the start as Concord needed just four minutes to get on the board. After taking that 1-0 lead Concord added on again in the 9th minute to put Wheeling behind 2-0 before 10 minutes had elapsed. After the second Mountain Lion goal, the Cardinals took control of the offense taking the next four shots and putting two on net. Their persistence would pay off in the 32nd minute when Mary DiFonzo lined up for a kick at the 15-yard line. She sailed it over the goalkeeper’s head and cut the Concord lead to 2-1. After a pair of off-net shots by the mountain lions, Wheeling once again had the ball in their Offensive zone as Brayden Porter would tie the game in the 36th minute. She snuck her shot into The bottom right corner of the net and with 9 minutes left before the half The game was tied at 2-2.

It wouldn’t stay tied for long, as Concord responded in the 37th minute and took a 3-2 lead. Wheeling would try to tie the game with two more shots before halftime, but neither found the net and the teams went into the locker room with Concord leading 3-2. Both teams were getting their Offensive opportunities in the first half, with Concord out shooting Wheeling 12-9, and it was still anyone’s game heading into the second half. As the second half began Concord came out on fire taking the first four shots of the second half. However, none of those would fall on net and Porter would take the first Wheeling shot but was denied by the Concord goalkeeper. After 27 minutes of play, Concord would get back on the board with their fourth goal of the night in the 72nd minute and took a 4-2 lead.

Wheeling was looking to respond and would bring the ball to their Offensive zone in the very next minute. Talynn DeBartolo would control it and sent the ball to Porter who was in front of the net. Porter would come through with her second goal of the day as she cut the Concord lead to 4-3. It was a big momentum boost for the Cardinals and put them right back in position to tie or overtake the mountain Lions over the games final 17 minutes. Unfortunately, that goal by Porter would be the final shot on net in the game for the Cardinals. Concord would add two more goals before the night was out and walked away with the 6-3 win.

It was a big day for Braydenn Porter, as she led the offense with seven shots, five on goal, and her two goals on the night. It was Porter’s first multi-goal game of the season and she now ties herself with Mary DiFonzo for the team lead with seven goals. DiFonzo also had a strong day, putting all three of her shots on net and adding her seventh goal of the season. Kennadee Burgoyne rounded out the Wheeling offense taking two shots and putting one on net. Mikayla Yarwood played all 90 minutes in net on the night and would finish with eight saves on 14 shots faced. With West Liberty beating Glenville State on Wednesday, the Cardinals are still looking for either two wins or two Hilltopper losses to secure their first ever spot in the MEC playoffs.

The Wheeling University Women’s Soccer team returns to action on Saturday, October 22nd, when they host Davis and Elkins with kickoff at 5:00 pm.