Women’s Soccer Ends 2022 Season with 2-1 Loss at Princeton

PRINCETON, NJ – The University of Pennsylvania Women’s soccer team closed out the 2022 season with a 2-1 loss at Princeton on Saturday afternoon. honored its senior class on Sunday afternoon at Penn Park. The Quakers closed out the home portion of their schedule with a 1-0 loss to Brown.

Peyton Raun was the only Quaker with multiple shots. Lauren Teuschl , Sizzy Lawton , Katerina Peroulas , Emily Pringle , Miranda Farma , Isobel Glass Anuli Okafor, and Lucy Kellogg all recorded a shot in the loss.

Quaker Notemeal

*The Quakers had 10 shots to 18 by the Tigers. Princeton eight Corners to three by Penn. The Red and Blue were not called offsides in the match as Princeton heard the whistle five times.

*Raun has played all 90 minutes in 15 consecutive matches dating back to last season.

* Laurence Gladu made four saves as Princeton’s two keepers both had one.

*Okafor scored her first collegiate goal.

*Penn ended two scoring droughts with Okafor’s goal in the 34th minute. The Quakers had gone scoreless for 331 minutes dating back to Sizzy Lawton’s goal against Columbia (Oct. 8). Penn scored its first goal against Princeton for the first time since a 1-1 draw in 2016.

How It Happened

The Quaker defense was tested early as just 30 seconds into the match, Gladu was tasked with making a tremendous save to keep the match scoreless.

1′ | Penn 0, Princeton 0 Glad already making the stops early! #FightOnPenn?????? pic.twitter.com/q3J1DYv1ln — Penn Women’s Soccer (@PennWSoccer) November 5, 2022

Princeton maintained possession throughout the early part of the first half. The Tigers registered four shots before Peroulas shot in the 24th minute was Penn’s first shot of the match.

Just Moments after Entering the match, Farman and Okafor teamed up to give Penn a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute. Farman sent a ball into the Offensive zone to an open Glass who sent the ball across the front of the goal that Okafor was able to connect with and find the back of the net for her first Collegiate goal.

34′ | Penn 1, Princeton 0 GOOOAAALL!!!!!! Anuli Okafor with her first Collegiate goal and we lead 1-0! #FightOnPenn?????? pic.twitter.com/fPCBuld66h — Penn Women’s Soccer (@PennWSoccer) November 5, 2022

Penn took its first lead into the break since they held a 1-0 lead at Cornell on October 1.

The Tigers wasted no time getting on the board in the second half started as Grace Sherman’s shot from the top of the box slipped past the Penn defense and Gladu to tie the match at 1-1 in the 47th minute.

Gladu was able to make a save in the 50th minute, but less than 45 seconds later, Princeton took a lead in the 51st minute. Kelsee Wozniak took a loose ball and sent it past a crossed up Gladu.

Penn’s first corner kick of the match produced some excitement as Raun’s shot hit the crossbar and Glass fired off a shot that missed just left of the goal.

Lucy Kellogg fired off a blocked shot in the box with just over a minute remaining.

The Tigers fought off a Penn corner kick. With Gladu deep in the Penn Offensive zone, Drew Coomans received a ball behind the Penn defense and with Raun half a step behind her, fired off a shot on the open goal that missed wide left as time ran down.

#FightOnPenn