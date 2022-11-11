Women’s Soccer Embark on the NCAA DIII Tournament with a First Round Matchup with Capital on Saturday

ITHACA, NY – For the first time in program history, the Ithaca College Women’s soccer team will be squaring off with Capitol University with the schools battling in a First Round Matchup of the 2022 NCAA Division III Tournament on Saturday. Capitol (12-3-3) received an at-large bid after finishing as the OAC Runner-Up, after falling 1-0 to Ohio Northern in the conference Championship match.

Ithaca College (12-3-4) are making their 29thth appearance all-time in the NCAA Tournament earned the right after defeating William Smith 5-3 in penalty kicks after a scoreless draw to be crowned Liberty League champions. It ended the Herons’ 14-year reign as conference champions. The Bombers enter the tournament unbeaten in nine of their last 10 matches.

Scouting the Comets

Leading the way this season for Capital University have been Avery Hart and Lexi Snider as the pair helped the Comets to their first OAC (Ohio Athletic Conference) Regular Season Title and first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015. Hart led the offense, scoring 12 goals and handing out six assists with her 30 points on the season ranking second in the OAC. Sophia Leonetti finished second on the team with eight goals this season. She played 1,454 minutes as a defensive center midfielder. She scored a first half hat-trick against Heidelberg (Oct. 26), which was part of a five-goal output in the last four matches Entering the tournament.

Lexi Snider has been the leader of the defensive backline logging 1,240 minutes and contributing to nine shutouts. She also contributed three assists from defense. Lauren White is the expected starter in goal for the Comets. The senior was recently named to the All-OAC Second Team and has started 13 games while single-handedly holding four shutouts and was a part of two combined shutouts. She has made 45 saves, good for a .789 save percentage.

The Comets average 2.17 goals per game as they average 17.1 shots per game while only giving up 0.89 goals against.

Match Details

The Bombers will face Capital University in the first round of the NCAA Regional at 1:30 pm on Saturday, November 12. Ithaca is competing in the Case Western Reserve University pod in Cleveland, Ohio with the Winner of the IC/Capital Matchup moving on to take on either No. 4 ranked Case Western Reserve (15-0-1) or the University of Pittsburgh Greensburg (16-3-1) in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. That match will also be played on the campus of CWRU on Sunday at 1 pm

