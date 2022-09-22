Women’s Soccer edged out by Shippensburg

Next Game: at Shepherd 9/24/2022 | 4:00 P.M Sept. 24 (Sat) / 4:00 PM at Shepherd History

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Lock Haven University Women’s soccer team (3-4-1, 1-4-1 PSAC East) Hosted Shippensburg University (2-3-2, 2-2-2 PSAC East) in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action and the visitors grabbed the win, 2-1.

Shippensburg started off perfectly, scoring on their first shot in the second minute to take the early 1-0 lead. The Raiders doubled their lead, scoring in the 34th minute with a laser from fifteen yards out to finish out the first half, 2-0.

LHU delivered five shots in the half, including three shots on goal from the trio of Avery Landrum (Laureldale, Pa./Muhlenberg), Sydney Kauffman (Millerstown, Pa./Greenwood (Shepherd)), and Luca Verello (Philadelphia/Archbishop Ryan).

In the 59th minute, the Bald Eagles found the back of the net with a goal by Landrum off a loose ball from a corner kick to cut the Raider lead to just one.

The last thirty minutes saw Lock Haven push for the Equalizing goal as the Bald Eagles outshot the Raiders 9-3, with six shots on goal, but the visitors’ two shots on goal were enough to Steal the road win, 2-1.

Leah Jensen (Harrisburg,Pa./Susquehanna Twp.(Concord)) and Jocelynne Kuhns (Mount Holly Springs, Pa./Boiling Springs) placed the last shots on goal with Landrum picking up two and Cauffman and Verello each creating a shot on goal themselves.

Up Next:

The Bald Eagles will travel for another conference match as they visit Shepherd on Saturday, September 24 for a 1 pm kickoff.