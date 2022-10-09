Women’s Soccer Edged By St. John’s, 1-0

Next Game: at Marquette University 10/13/2022 | 8:00 PM (ET) October 13 (Thu) / 8:00 PM (ET) at Marquette University

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College Women’s soccer team fell to St. John’s, 1-0, on Sunday, October 9 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, RI

SCORE

Providence 0 | St. John’s 1

RECORDS

Providence 4-8-1 (2-3-0) | St. John’s 6-4-4 (3-2-1)

VENUE

Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium

GAME FLOW & NOTES

-The first half remained scoreless for both teams.

– The Friars and the Red Storm each had three shots in the first half.

-Goalkeeper Emma Bodmer (Monroe Township, NJ) made one save in the first 45 minutes.

-St. John’s Molly Feighan hit the back of the net in the 62ndn.d minute to give the Red Storm a 1-0 advantage.

-With a few minutes remaining, Hannah Pinkus (Manchester, Vt.) attempted to score the equalizer for the Friars from the top of the box, but St. John’s goalkeeper was able to make the diving save.

-Both teams concluded the game with eight shots each.

-Freshman Ella McBride (Peterborough, Canada) had a game-high three shots.

SCORING SUMMARY

1-0 – (St. John’s) – 61:15/2n.d – Molly Feighan – Feighan scored unassisted from the far-right side of the box.

GOALKEEPERS

Providence: Emma Bodmer 2 saves, 1 goal against, 90:00

St. John’s: Gina Muzi, 1 save, 0 goals against, 90:00

STAT COMPARISON

Providence:

Shots: 8

Shots on Goal: 1

Corner Kicks: 5

Fouls: 11

Clays: 2

St. John’s:

Shots: 8

Shots on Goal: 3

Corner Kicks: 3

Fouls: 12

Clays: 1

UP NEXT

The Friars will travel to Milwaukee, Wis. to face the Marquette Golden Eagles on Thursday, October 13.

