Women’s Soccer Edged At Linfield

McMINNVILLE, Ore. – The Whitman College Women’s soccer looked to return to its winning ways to start the season but were able to with a 2-1 loss at Linfield in Northwest Conference action on Sunday afternoon.

“The team really showed incredible character today,” said head coach Michelle Voiland . “After conceding an early goal, they remained calm and fought back to equalize. The second goal was fairly early in the second half and we created a number of opportunities to even up the score but just couldn’t find the back of the net. There is a lot of soccer left to be played this season and the players will give everything they have until the end.”

Linfield struck early with a goal in the game’s seventh minute as Laney Green scored the first of her two goals. Ruby Lacktrup played a ball to Janae Lewis who then found Green in front of the net. She tapped the cross into the back of the net past Hannah Hagler .

The Blues (4-6, 1-7 NWC) responded with the equalizer with under 10 minutes remaining in the first half. Whitman earned a corner kick which found the foot of Paige Nelson who finished past Wildcat keeper Alexa Fritz as the match headed to Halftime level.

Linfield (3-5-4, 1-4-3 NWC) scored just over six minutes into the second half which proved to be the game winner. Green Struck again, this time after a combination play from Riley Omonaka and Kathryn Pearson to put Linfield ahead in the 52nd minute.

Hagler logged four saves on the afternoon with Fritz also posting four saves.

The Blues are back in action next Saturday, Oct. 15 at Lewis & Clark. Kickoff is set for 10:00 am



