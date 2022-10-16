Women’s soccer edged 2-1 by KSU after late Outbreak of goals

Next Game: at University of North Florida 10/22/2022 | 1 PM October 22 (Sat) / 1 PM at University of North Florida

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State scored with less than one minute remaining as the Owls captured a 2-1 win over the Bellarmine University Women’s soccer team Sunday afternoon in ASUN action at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

All three goals in the match between Bellarmine (1-7-8, 1-4-4 ASUN) and Kennesaw State (6-8-2, 4-3-1) were scored inside the final nine minutes, including a game tier by Knights freshman forward Clara Spurlock .

Bellarmine had come maddeningly close to scoring multiple times before the late outburst by the teams. In the first half, senior forward Zenia Nava had a shot Bang off the crossbar. Likewise, in the second half, senior midfielder Brielle Heuglin had an attempt off a cross by freshman midfielder Lucy von Stefenelli that appeared on target but somehow deflected back out.

Despite the close calls for both squads — senior goalkeeper Elyssa Francis had a 1v1 kick save and a diving knock-away on a header after a KSU corner kick — the teams remained scoreless as the clock ticked under 10. The Owls finally broke through in the 82nd minute, as Kendall Higgs made a strong Strike from 25 yards inside the right post.

A little over a minute later, Bellarmine tied it up on Spurlock’s first career goal. Off a set piece, there was a Scrum within the goalie box for a Knights header pass that popped up high and descended inside the 6. KSU’s goalkeeper was amid the cluster and tried to Punch the ball out, but it deflected to a nearby Spurlock, who quickly settled the ball with her waist and laced it into the net.

The goal eruption didn’t stop there, but unfortunately for Bellarmine, it was prolonged by Kennesaw State. Inside the final minute, Caeden Price tracked down a pass just before it reached the end line, and her cross found the head of Tianna Rivera, who drove it into the net for the game-winning goal.

Kennesaw State finished with a 15-11 advantage in shots, including 9-4 on frame. Francis registered seven saves for Bellarmine.

Bellarmine wraps up the regular season at 1 pm (ET) Saturday at North Florida.

