Women’s Soccer Earns Trio of B1G Weekly Honors

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Three Penn State Women’s soccer student-athletes were recognized as Big Ten Players of the Week following their standout performances in the Nittany Lions’ shut outs of No. 4 Rutgers (2-0) and Illinois (5-0).

Redshirt senior Katherine Asman was named Goalkeeper of the Week, senior+ Penelope Hocking was named Offensive Player of the Week and sophomore Mieke Schiemann was named Defensive Player of the Week.

Asman collects her third conference goalkeeper Weekly Honor of her career and first this season after two clean sheet performances against the No. 4 Scarlet Knights and Fighting Illini.

The Roswell, Ga. Native made six saves against Rutgers, tallying five in the first half alone. Her solid performance helped the Nittany Lions spoil the No. 4 Rutgers’ perfect 9-0 record and halt an 11 consecutive Big Ten regular season match streak dating back to the 2021 season.

Asman followed up with three saves against Illinois on Sunday for her sixth clean sheet of the year.

Hocking showed Offensive prowess by scoring three goals last week, including an insurance goal in the 54ththminute against the Scarlet Knights.

On Sunday, Hocking netted the Nittany Lions’ first brace of the season. Her first goal that would prove to be the game-winner was scored just 30 seconds into the match.

The Offensive Player of the Week Honor is Hocking’s first at Penn State and in the Big Ten, but she has previously earned Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week three times while at USC.

Hocking was also named to the College Soccer News Women’s National Team of the Week and to Top Drawer Soccer’s Women’s Team of the Week.

Schiemann hauls in her second Weekly Honor this season after she was recognized on Aug. 28 after tallying her first career goals and an assist.

The Berlin, Germany native anchored the PSU defense as the youngest defender in back-to-back shutouts of No. 4 Rutgers and Illinois.

She helped the Nittany Lions hold No. 4 Rutgers to their second fewest shots this season (14). Schiemann and company also limited Illinois to just one shot in the first half and to four shots on goal in total in the match.

Northwestern’s Caterina Regazzoni took freshman of the week honors.

Penn State is 7-1-2 overall and 2-0-1 in Big Ten play.

The Nittany Lions stay at Jeffrey Field to host Michigan State at 7 pm on Thursday.

The Penn State Women’s soccer season is presented by the Smeal College of Business.