Women’s Soccer Earns Tie with #17 Frostburg State

Wheeling, W.Va. – In the nightcap at Bishop Schmitt Field, the Wheeling University Women’s Soccer team was set for a battle with the #17 team in the country in Frostburg State. The Cardinals battled throughout the night and were able to earn a 2-2 tie with the Bobcats in what was a huge game. A late second half goal tied the score and the Cardinals were able to hold on and earn a big point in the conference standings.

As the first half got underway, the Cardinals came out shooting over the game’s first 10 minutes. Graduate student Kenadee Burgoyne took two shots during that timeframe, but was unable to find the net and kept it a 0-0 game. Mikayla Yarwood would come through with some big saves early and set her team up for success. However, the Cardinals could not convert on a corner kick and Frostburg would be first on the board in the 17th minute to take a 1-0 advantage. After another save from Yarwood, Kenadee Burgoyne would reward her keeper 10 minutes later with a goal that tied the game at 1-1. The score would sit right there as time ticked away and in the 44th minute it remained a 1-1 game. However, Frostburg State would sneak one more goal in before the half and went into the break leading 2-1.

After being outshot 16-6 in the first half, the Cardinals knew they needed to create more second half opportunities. The first ten minutes of the second half saw Frostburg State hold the opportunities, taking the first three shots of the half. Sam Faulkner switched in after the break in the net and made a big save at the 48-minute mark. She would be rewarded 10 minutes later when Bradynn Porter brought the ball up the field. She sent the ball to her teammate Mary DiFonzo , who passed it right back. Porter would take the shot, sending the ball to the back of the net and tied the game at 2-2. It was her first goal since the game at Notre Dame back on September 14th and was a big boost for the fifth year player. The Cardinals held on over the final 31 minutes and earned a huge tie against the #17 team in the country.

Kenadee Burgoyne and Bradynn Porter led the offense, scoring the two goals on the night. Burgoyne led the way with six shots, four on goal while Porter added three shots, putting one on the mark. Phepa Seopa, Linda Obare and Mary DiFonzo each got off shots as well to round out the offense. Sam Faulkner had a big night in net, making six saves on six shots faced and Mikayla Yarwood had eight saves on 10 shots faced in the first half.

The Wheeling University Women’s soccer team is back in action on Wednesday, October 12th, when they hit the road to battle Fairmont State at 7 PM.