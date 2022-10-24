Women’s Soccer Earns Sixth Seed For A-10 Championship As Hawks Fall In Regular Season Finale To #11 Saint Louis

Next Game: at Virginia Commonwealth University 10/28/2022 | 7:00 PM October 28 (Fri) / 7:00 PM at Virginia Commonwealth University History

ST. LOUIS – The Saint Joseph’s Women’s soccer team has earned the sixth seed for the upcoming 2022 Atlantic 10 Championship as the Hawks capped the regular season at #11 Saint Louis on Sunday. St. Joe’s finished the regular season with a 3-2-5 conference record following a 4-0 loss to the Billikens on Sunday, and earned the sixth seed over UMass via tie-breaking procedures.

How It Happened

• Saint Louis struck for two goals in the opening five minutes to take control early.

• Emily Gaebe made it 3-0 with a goal in the 22nd minute for the Billikens.

• Emily Groark added an insurance goal in the 60th minute.

Inside The Boxscore

• Katie Cappelletti made a game-high eight saves.

• Izzy Greene led SJU with two shots.

Up Next

The Hawks will travel to third-seeded VCU for an A-10 Championship quarterfinal match on Friday, October 28 at 7 pm

