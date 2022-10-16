Women’s soccer earns Senior Day win over Hiram

Next Game: DePauw University 10/18/2022 | 4 PM October 18 (Tue) / 4 PM DePauw University History

GRANVILLE, Ohio (October 15, 2022) – After the first goal of the match by Avery Butler in the first half, Denison University’s leading goal scorer Caroline Garrard added the second goal of the match late in the second half as the Big Red Women’s soccer team shut out Hiram College 2-0 during Senior Day on Barclay-Thomsen Field.

Amy Chiero , Dulcie Heyes , Leland Keller , Victoria Nielsen , Maddie Reap Becca Squier (team manager) and Molly Stewart were each recognized prior to the match as a part of the Senior Day festivities.

The Big Red finished with 37 shots and 14 shots on goal while limiting Hiram to only two total shots, one of which hit the crossbar in the 66th minute and one that went high in the 76th minute, and did not allow a single corner kick.

It was the second time in the last four matches Denison has reached 37 shots in a match.

After Butler netted her second goal of the season on a shot from outside the box after a failed defensive clearance by the Terriers in the 33rd minute, Garrard scored in the 80th minute thanks to the assist on a through ball by Heyes.

In the end, Denison had nine players with at least two shots as Garrard and Caroline Flynn both finished with five shots while Flynn put four of her attempts on goal. Callie Davis and Reap both added four shots while Ellie Reiser and Heyes each had three and Amy Chiero and Leland Keller each had two.

Freshman goalkeeper Molly Noga recorded her second shutout in two starts this week despite only facing one shot on goal all week.

As a team, Denison earned its fourth shutout in a row and third straight in North Coast Athletic Conference action while improving to 3-7-3 overall on the season and 2-0-1 in the NCAC. In addition, the Big Red are now 25-0 all-time against Hiram (2-10-1, 0-3) since they first played in 1991.

Senior Day Recap:

Amy Chiero has appeared in 44 matches in her career, starting 23 and including 11 starts in 13 matches so far this season. She has logged six goals, seven assists and two game-winning goals in her career. During her junior year in 2021, Chiero scored three goals for the second time in her career and led the Big Red with four assists en route to being named First-Team All-NCAC, Second-Team All-Ohio and First-Team Academic All -Ohio. Chiero has been named to the NCAC Academic Honor Roll while being recognized as a Denison Top-50 Scholar-Athlete in both 2020-21 and 2021-22. She was also inducted into Denison’s Chi Alpha Sigma chapter in 2021-22.

Dulcie Heyes has appeared in 47 matches in her career, starting 30 and including five starts in 13 matches so far this season. She has recorded four goals and five assists in her career, including an assist on her Senior Day, and has scored two game-winning goals. In her junior season in 2021, Heyes finished with three goals and three assists while scoring her first career goal against Trine on September 15 and dishing out two assists against Allegheny on October 2.

Leland Keller has appeared in 47 matches in her career, starting 37 and including eight starts in 12 matches played this season. She has totaled three goals, four assists and one game-winning goal in her career. Her first career goal was on September 11 against Ohio Northern in 2019, a season in which she finished with two goals and two assists as only a freshman. Keller was a member of the NCAC Academic Honor Roll in both 2020-21 and 2021-22 in addition to being inducted into Denison’s 2021-22 Chi Alpha Sigma Class.

Victoria Nielsen has started in 37 of 38 matches in her career, including 12 starts in 13 matches so far this season, and has helped the Big Red post 18 shutouts in her career. Earlier this month, Nielsen scored her first career goal during Denison’s 4-0 win over Asbury on October 4. She was also inducted into Denison’s Chi Alpha Sigma chapter in 2021-22.

Maddie Reap has appeared in 33 matches in her career, starting 13 of them and including 11 starts in 13 matches so far this season. Reap recorded her first career assist earlier this season during Denison’s 4-0 win over Asbury on October 4. She was a member of the NCAC Academic Honor Roll in both 2020-21 and 2021-22, was a 2021-22 Chi Alpha Sigma inductee , and was also recognized as a Denison Top-50 Scholar-Athlete in 2020-21.

Becca Squier has served as team manager for the past four years. In her role, Becca does so many amazing things for the team including keeping equipment organized, filming games, and making sure the team has everything it needs on road trips. Becca’s contributions have been key to the program’s success over the past four years.

Molly Stewart has appeared in four matches so far this season and earned the start during Senior Day. She was a member of the NCAC Academic Honor Roll in both 2020-21 and 2021-22, was a Denison Top-50 Scholar-Athlete in 2020-21, and was a 2021-22 Chi Alpha Sigma Inductee.

Today was just the beginning of a three-match homestand for the Big Red, who next week will host DePauw University at 4 pm on Tuesday, October 18, followed by Ohio Wesleyan University at 12 pm on Saturday, October 22, for Alumni Day.