Women’s Soccer Earns Point Against Presbyterian in 1-1 Tie

Next Game: at High Point University 9/24/2022 | 7 p.m Sept. 24 (Sat) / 7 pm at High Point University History

FARMVILLE, Va. – Longwood Women’s soccer earned a point with a 1-1 draw against Presbyterian to open Big South play on Wednesday night.

Goals (Assists)

29′ Longwood— Alex Dinger ( Karleigh Minson , Kaley Unger )

59′ Presbyterian—Kori Lawrence (Reyna Coston)

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The two sides started the match trading possession through the first 20 minutes as each offense took time to get dialed in.

Longwood (3-4-3, 0-0-1 Big South) found the pace and flow of the match first and took advantage. A crisp sequence on the sideline led to a Kaley Unger cross into the box. Karleigh Minson Touched it forward to Alex Dinger inside the six, and Dinger slipped it home for a 1-0 lead in the 29thth minutes.

The Lancers kept the pressure on leading into the early part of the second half but were kept out of the back of the net by the Blue Hose.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian (0-6-3, 0-0-1 Big South) found its pace and footing after halftime. Kori Lawrence finished off a pass from Reyna Coston to even the score at one.

The Lancers threatened again, including with back-to-back corner kicks with 20 minutes to play, but they couldn’t find the final touch.

WHAT THEY SAID:

“The silver lining is that we played pretty poorly overall and still managed a draw and a point earned in the standings,” said Longwood head Coach Todd Dyer . “Give PC credit because they really played well and executed well throughout. You could tell by the mood of the team that we were disappointed with the performance, so we will keep grinding and make every effort to be better on Saturday.”

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

Mary Kate Levush made six saves for the Lancers, including a pair of critical diving stops after halftime to preserve the score line.

Dinger’s goal was her first of the season.

Minson recorded her second assist of her freshman campaign.

Shots were almost perfectly even between the two sides, with Longwood posting 11 while the Blue Hose had 12.

Both sides had more success going forward, as 10 of the 12 Corners between the two teams came in the second half.

The Lancers are 8-1-2 against Presbyterian since joining the Big South in 2012.

UP NEXT:

Longwood heads out to High Point on Saturday night. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 pm The match will be aired on ESPN+.

#HorsePower