Women’s Soccer Earns Hard-Fought Draw With Drexel

Saint Joseph’s Natalie Nevins and Sam Dumont each scored a goal as the Hawks’ Women’s soccer team earned a hard-fought 2-2 draw against city rival Drexel on Sunday afternoon at Sweeney Field.

How It Happened

• Drexel’s Delaney Lappin puts the visiting Dragons ahead 1-0 with a goal at 4:02.

• Nevins scored from the top of the box off a beautiful pass from Jiselle Daniels to make it 1-1 at 13:34.

• Drexel retook the lead later in the first half as Isabel Kuzy made it 2-1 at 34:57.

• Saint Joseph’s evened the match at 2-2 early in the second period as Dumont gathered a rebound off a shot by Daniels, and deposited the ball into the net at 48:48.

• The Hawks’ had a late chance to push ahead, but a free position kick by Nevins glanced off the crossbar with just under a minute to play.

Inside The Boxscore

• In goal, Katie Cappelletti made three saves for the Hawks.

• Mairin Boyle earned a secondary assist on Nevins’ goal.

• Daniels finished with two assists on the day and has recorded five points over the past two matches.

• The Hawks finished with a 15-12 edge in shots and a 9-3 advantage in corner kicks.

Up Next

The Hawks remain at home as they host Hofstra on Thursday. Game time is set for 7 pm, with the match streaming on ESPN+.

