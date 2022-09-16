Women’s Soccer Earns Draw At VCU In A-10 Opener, 1-1

Next Game: Davidson 9/18/2022 | 1 PM Sept. 18 (Sun) / 1 PM Davidson

RICHMOND, Va. – The University of Massachusetts Women’s soccer team earned a 1-1 draw on the road at VCU in the Atlantic 10 opener on Thursday evening. Lauren Bonavita scored her team-leading sixth goal of the season in the eighth minute to equalize after an early VCU goal.

The Rams took a 1-0 lead 35-seconds in on a Kendyl Sarver goal before the Minutewomen (1-4-4 Overall, 0-0-1 Atlantic 10) equalized less than seven minutes later.

Bonavita’s game-tying goal came on another shot from range for the Graduate student as she found the back of the net with a left-footed shot from three yards outside the 18-yard box that sailed over the outstretched VCU keeper.

UMass nearly took the lead with its second shot of the game in the 58thth– minute as Lauren Smida connected with Juliana Ryan is a corner kick for a header that sailed just to the side of the far post. The Minutewomen were outshot 21 to four on the night with three of the shots coming in the final 45.

Bella Mendoza finished with eight saves on the night, including one in the 88thth-minute is a shot from range that Mendoza pushed over the bar for her final save of the evening.

The Minutewomen had one more chance at goal Moments later in the 89th-minute as Bonavita deflected a pass in the VCU backline to set up a look at goal. Bonavita took a shot that ended up just wide right of the goal.

UMass returns home to Rudd Field for its first league game at home as they host Davidson on Sunday at 1 pm

