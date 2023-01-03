Women’s soccer earns a 1-1 draw with Cornell

Next Game: Bryant University 9/18/2022 | 1 p.m ESPN3 Sept. 18 (Sun) / 1 p.m Bryant University History

VESTAL, NY – Senior forward Maya Anand tapped home a rebound off a free kick in the 76th minute to lift Binghamton Women’s soccer (2-4-2) to a 1-1 draw with visiting Cornell (1-4-2) Wednesday night at the Bearcats Sports Complex.

Binghamton drew the foul when freshman Lauren Clark took a feed from Anand down the left side and cut towards the box before being bowled over by a Big Red defender just outside the 18. Senior midfielder Victoria McKnight Struck a hard, low free kick that the Cornell keeper blocked but couldn’t contain. Anand swooped in and banged home her team-high fourth goal of the season.

The BU goal came just 1:44 after Cornell had taken the lead. The Big Red converted a set piece of their own – a header off a free kick just outside the left side of the box to take a short-lived 1-0 lead.

The pair of goals set off a flurry of action in the game’s final 20 minutes. Binghamton had the best chance to score the winner with just 40 seconds remaining. Senior back Lexi Vegada sent a long free kick into the box, where sophomore Peyton Gilmore headed it across the middle. Senior midfielder Olivia McKnight then drove a hard header towards the top left corner from eight yards out but the Big Red keeper made a Spectacular diving save to preserve the tie.

Binghamton registered 11 shots in the second half and reversed the edge in possession after Cornell had controlled much of the first half.

Sophomore keeper Kaitlyn Williams made her second straight start in goal and recorded seven saves. Her biggest stop was with just over 14 minutes remaining when she came out to smother a dangerous through ball at the top of the box.

Earlier in the second half, Anand Rang a blistering shot off the crossbar – one of five shots she registered. With her goal, Anand moved one tally off the conference lead.

“I thought it was a good, entertaining Division I soccer game tonight,” head Coach Neel Bhattacharjee said. “I thought we created some very good chances … credit to the Cornell goalkeeper, who made two ridiculous saves. I’m still trying to figure out how she got there. I was pleased with the effort over the course of the second half . I thought in the end we created enough opportunities that we could’ve gotten that game winner but it is what it is and we will take the point.”

The Bearcats will host first-year conference member Bryant Sunday afternoon in the team’s America East opener.