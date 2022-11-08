Women’s Soccer Earns 11th Consecutive NCAA Tournament Berth

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Well. 24 Rutgers Women’s soccer has earned a bid to its 11th consecutive NCAA Tournament. The Scarlet Knights are a No. 5 seed and will host Brown on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 pm at Yurcak Field to begin the national tournament.

RU continues a longstanding tradition of NCAA Championships soccer, making the bracket for the 13th time in the last 15 years, and 17th time overall. The Scarlet Knights have been ranked or receiving votes for 15 straight seasons, including every week during the 2022 season. The team enters the NCAA Tournament at No. 23 in the latest RPI.

A First Round win would advance Rutgers into a Second Round Matchup with the Winner of 4-seed Southern California and UC Irvine, which would take place at No. 1 seed Alabama if they advance out of the First Round.

The Scarlet Knights are 13-4-2 and finished in a tie for fourth place in the Big Ten with a 5-3-2 conference record. Rutgers heads to the national bracket with the No. 23 ranked scoring offense at 2.2 goals per game, which have come from unpredictable sources of origin throughout the season. Fourteen different Scarlet Knights have recorded a point in 2022, including 11 different goal scorers. With the Top 25 ranked offense, not a single individual Ranks above No. 127 in the country in goals scored (Sam Kroeger and Allison Lowrey’s seven tallies).

Following this historic 2021 season that saw a 10-0 run to Rutgers’ first Big Ten title and the program’s second trip to the College Cup, the 2022 season began with more history. The Scarlet Knights started the campaign 9-0-0 for the first time in program history, while also beginning with three matches away from home and winning them all for the first time since Women’s soccer began at Rutgers in 1984. Bridging these two seasons, a loss at Penn State this year broke a program-record streak of 20 consecutive wins in regular season games.

Rutgers heads back to the NCAA Tournament with proven experience, with nine starters and 17 letterwinners back from the 2021 run to the Final Four. Included in that group is the most experienced goalkeeper in NCAA history, Meagan McClelland, who set the national all-time record in minutes played this season with 9,392:27, and counting, heading into the tournament. Rutgers was honored with six All-Big Ten selections with Emily Mason on First Team defense, Sara Brocious on Second Team midfield, Sam Kroeger, Allison Lowrey, and Riley Tiernan on Third Team forward, and Emma Misal on Third Team defense.

– RU –



