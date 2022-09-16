Women’s Soccer Earns 1-1 Draw In NEC Debut Against Sacred Heart

EASTON, Mass. (September 15, 2022)– The Stonehill College Women’s soccer team opened up Northeast Conference played against Sacred Heart and battled to a 1-1 draw Thursday afternoon at WB Mason Stadium. With the tie, the Skyhawks picked up a point in the NEC standings.

Scoring

SHU: Morgan Bovardi 34′ (assist: Anna Ludkiewicz)

STO: Lauren Clement 56′ (assist: Hannah Anselmo)

Goalkeeping

SHU: Elyssa Kipperman (90:00)- two saves

STO: Leanne Durham (90:00)- six saves

Leanne Durham finished with six saves in Thursday’s tie (Photo Credit: Mary Gettens).

The Details

The first half saw competitive play from both sides as both defenses kept the other in check to start. However, at the 34:40 mark, Bovardi got the Pioneers on the board first after she received a pass from Ludkiewicz and gave Sacred Heart a 1-0 advantage.

After that goal, the Skyhawks defense did not allow a goal for the rest of the frame which featured a key stop by Stonehill goalie, Leanne Durham who caught Ludkiewicz’s straight-on shot from the top of the box.

Stonehill’s offense started out strong in the opening of the second half as the Squad rattled off three early shots and eventually at 56:15, Clement netted her team-leading third goal that evened things at one. Anselmo swung a pass over to Clement who was near the right side of the box and rifled in her shot past a diving Kipperman. Along with leading the team in goals, Clements is now tied for the conference lead in goals too.

The Skyhawks defense and Durham held the Pioneers offense at bay by not allowing a goal for the entire second half and at the 78th minute, Durham made the biggest save of the afternoon for the purple and white. As there was a cluster of both Stonehill and Sacred Heart players in front of the net, Martyna Krzysztopik found the ball and sent a hard shot on net but Durham made the diving stop to keep Stonehill within striking distance.

found the ball and sent a hard shot on net but Durham made the diving stop to keep Stonehill within striking distance. As the second half started to wind down, Kelsey Hatt had one more chance for Stonehill to break the tie but saw her shot stopped by Kipperman and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

had one more chance for Stonehill to break the tie but saw her shot stopped by Kipperman and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Durham went up against her former team in today’s Matchup and made sure for it to be one of her best starts. Durham finished with six saves and it is her third straight match of five or more saves.

Up Next

Stonehill will have a few days off before traveling to Monmouth University for a non-conference Matchup on Sunday, September 18 at 1 pm

