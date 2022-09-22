Women’s Soccer Earns 0-0 Draw at John Jay

Next Game: Montclair State 9/24/2022 | 1:00 PM Sept. 24 (Sat) / 1:00 PM Montclair State History

NEW YORK, NY – In their final match before the Squad being their battle in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC), the New Jersey City University Women’s soccer team earned a 0-0 draw against John Jay College this afternoon, Sept. 22. The Gothic Knights scored 19 goals combined in their previous two outings on the pitch, but Jersey City’s team this afternoon depended on their defense that was led by senior Captains Michelle Taras (Newark, NJ/Newark East Side) , Arame Diouf (Weehawken, NJ/Memorial) and freshman keeper Lorraine Valenzuela (Bayonne, NJ/Bayonne) . This was the third match in a row that the freshman goalie kept her opponents out of the net and the defensive effort putting up a shut-out.

NJCU (3-2-3, 0-0 NJAC) got the first shot of the afternoon on a blast from freshman Nyrohah Alvarenga (North Bergen, NJ/High Tech) (who led everyone on the pitch today with six shots and outshot JJC 4 to 3 in the first half alone) but the Bloodhound keeper kept the newcomer from notching her sixth goal of the year with a clever save. Following the first save by Valenzuela, Alvarenga rocketed two more shots, including a free-kick after a yellow card on John Jay, but the Rookie missed just high, keeping the match scoreless. The defense was stellar in the first half, as the backs only allowed one shot on goal in the entire 45 minutes of play, giving Jersey City’s offense time to settle in.

The second half of action was a completely different game plan for both squads, with both teams coming out firing and aggressive on the pitch. With NJCU and JJC apprehensive for a goal, both teams doubled their combined shots, shots on goal, and corner kicks in the next half. Also, the Gothic Knights matched the physicality of the Bloodhounds as the match continued. In the first half, the Squad drew 9 fouls while only giving up four, but in the next 45 minutes of play, the Squad was penalized for two yellow cards and nine fouls. Nevertheless, the defense was sensational for the head coach Anthony Tuesta keeping the Bulldogs out of the net, Minimizing the chances for the Bloodhounds, and giving the offense the opportunity to take the lead.

After halftime, the Bloodhounds (3-1-2, 0-0 CUNYAC) came out blistering and collected four shots in the first 10 minutes of action. Valenzuela came up with two clutch saves and the defense prevailed on a corner kick, forcing a missed-header in the box in the 51st minute. The Squad answered right back with a shot by junior Shea Ramirez (Bogota, NJ/Immaculate Conception) , Taras and a corner-kick from the captain, however the John Jay College keeper made all the stops. Later in the half, Jersey City’s team put up another three shots on net from the 81st to 83rd minute, but again were unable to find the back of the net.

With just four minutes left in the game, the team from New York had a prime opportunity to make the first tally and go ahead late, but Valenzuela came up with an exceptional save on a header to keep the match tied. After a final shot by Alvarenga in the 87th minute and another save by the Bloodhounds keeper, the match would end in a 0-0 tie, respectively.

Up Next:

Now that the Squad is finished with their three match roadstand, the Gothic Knights will host their first New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) game at McNulty Field against Montclair State University on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 1:00 p.m