Women’s Soccer Earn Key Win over RIT

ITHACA, NY – The Ithaca College Women’s soccer team defeated Rochester Institute of Technology 2-1 Tuesday evening at Tiger Stadium. Ithaca, who is sitting comfortably at the number two seed in the conference improved to (6-1-1) in the league, while RIT is tied for the third seed with Clarkson at (4-3-1) with just one game in the regular season left to play.

Despite RIT outshooting Ithaca 11-7, the Bombers still came out on top thanks to goals from Rosie Bostian and Julia Cascone . The duo led the team in shots with four and three respectively. Claire Reader also added six saves in goal for Ithaca to keep the Tigers to just one goal.

The Bombers got off to a quick start as Rosie Bostian finished a Megan Buttinger corner kick off her head in the 11th minute putting Ithaca up 1-0. The lead did not last long as RIT retaliated just eight minutes later, converting off a penalty kick to tie things up.

The Tigers made a quick attempt to come back, putting a shot on the bottom center of the goal within two minutes of Bostian’s score, but it was saved by Reader. The lead did not last long as RIT retaliated just eight minutes later, converting off a penalty kick to tie things up.

RIT tried to continue its Offensive momentum, taking another shot at goal just minutes after scoring, but it was yet again saved by Reader. After the Bombers made a couple of substitutions, Cascone took her first shot of the game, but was saved by the Tigers keeper. The Bombers continued to fight on the Offensive side of the ball as Kaelyn Fernandez added a shot and the team earned a corner kick. Within the minute, Cascone scored the game winning goal from assists by Fernandez and Delaney Rutan 33:47 into the match.

The Tigers continued to try to tie things up for the remainder of the first half with three shots but were unable to find the net again thanks to tough Bombers defense and two more saves for Claire Reader .

Going into the second half of play with a 2-1 Ithaca lead, RIT tried to close the gap quickly into the half by taking a shot within the first three minutes of play, but was unsuccessful. The Tigers continued to fight hard for Offensive opportunities for the rest of the game, but could add another goal to the scoreboard, despite the Bombers only taking two shots in the last 45 minutes of play.

Ithaca Returns to play on Saturday in Poughkeepsie, NY, where they will face Vassar College in the last regular season game of conference play. Kickoff is set for 2 pm on Saturday.