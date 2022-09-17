Women’s Soccer Drops WAC Opener at Southern Utah

CEDAR PARK, Utah – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s soccer team fell 2-1 to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) opener on Friday at Thunderbird Soccer Field.

The Vaqueros (2-6, 0-1-0 WAC) stymied a couple of corner chances by the Thunderbirds (6-1-0, 1-0-0 WAC) early in the first half and took advantage of some pressure.

Senior Ana Recarte-Pacheco found a streaking sophomore Molly Reynosa who had to make a move past the defender and crossed it into the box where senior To Jeweleen Reu put it in the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.

The Vaqueros thwarted seven Corners in the first half to take the lead into the Locker room.

In the second half, the Thunderbirds found their offense in the 57th minute when Kate Schirmer found the back of the net to tie the match at 1-1.

Less than two minutes later, Vaqueros’ goalie Emma Lööv made a save on a shot by Whitney Wangsgard, but it was Schirmer who tapped it into the net for the game-winner.

Lööv (2-4) finished with a pair of saves while Megan Short made three saves in the match.

The Thunderbirds outshot the Vaqueros 12 to 7 while both teams had four shots on goal.

The Vaqueros will be back in action on Sunday, September 18, when they face off against Utah Tech at 2 pm in St. George, Utah.

