Women’s Soccer Drops Tough Outing at Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Despite a back-and-forth, scoreless first half, the Central Arkansas Women’s soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision at Tulsa Thursday evening. The Bears surrendered a quick Strike in the second half, but were unable to find the equalizer before the final buzzer.

The loss drops Central Arkansas to 1-3-1 on the year, with some solace in the fact that the team plays its next two games at home. Sydney Brough led the way with a pair of shots on goal, but the Offensive struggles continued for the Bears in this one.

Offensively, both teams came out hard, with both teams letting off shots in the opening minutes. Goalkeeper Lenja Kenstel came out ready for all comers, however, recording three saves in the first three minutes. Central Arkansas responded with three shots of their own before the 30-minute mark, as Kelly Van Gundy and Brough lined up solid looks.

The stalemate was finally broken shortly after halftime, as the Golden Hurricane found a look just a few minutes into the second stanza.

Gracie Hair almost tied it in the 56th minute, blasting a shot that ricocheted off the left woodwork, but couldn’t score on the rebound either. From there, the Bear offense had a tough time producing quality looks, eventually succumbing to the passage of time.

Central Arkansas will finally return home for its next outing, playing Grambling State on September 9th. That game is scheduled for a 7 pm kickoff at the Bill Stephens Track and Soccer Complex.