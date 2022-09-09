Women’s Soccer Drops Thursday Match to Charlotte

Next Game: at Stetson 9/11/2022 | 6 p.m. ET Sept. 11 (Sun) / 6 pm ET at Stetson History

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Coastal Carolina Women’s soccer team fell on the road, 2-1, in a non-conference matchup at Charlotte on Thursday night at Transamerica Field.

With the loss, CCU drops to 0-4-2 overall, while CLT improves to 1-4-1 overall with the win.

Charlotte took an early lead 19 minutes into the match when Tash Hudson sent a ball to the top right of the goal to put the 49ers up 1-0.

The Chanticleers responded six minutes later as freshman Julia Ziegenfuss took a shot from inside the six-yard box that Charlotte’s goalkeeper got a hand to deflect it away. However, senior Megan Brouse collected the loose ball and fired it into the back of the net to level the score at 1-1.

CLT’s Bailey Manfredi gave the host team a 2-1 advantage in the 67th, connecting on a pass from teammate Julia Patrum.

The Chanticleers found the advantage in total shots at 16-8, including an 8-3 edge in shots on goal, and a 5-2 corner kick advantage. Notably, the Niners recorded seven saves to the Chants one.

Coastal Carolina remains on the road and prepares to face Stetson on Sunday, Sept. 11. Kickoff is set for 6 pm ET from Deland, Fla.

