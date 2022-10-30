Women’s Soccer Drops Season Finale to Tarleton

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros Women’s soccer team dropped its season finale 2-0 to the Tarleton State Texans on Saturday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.

UTRGV (3-12-3, 1-7-3 Western Athletic Conference) freshman keeper Emma Luhyear made three saves. Tarleton (6-9-3, 2-7-2 WAC) got goals from Avery Harr and Jenaya Brown, while keeper Mikayla Kendall recorded four saves.

The match was tightly contested and very defensive. It was scoreless at half and saw just four shots taken in the opening 45 minutes. Tarleton held a slim 3-1 advantage in shots, but UTRGV’s defense and a pair of first half saves from Lööv kept the sheet clean despite the Texans also getting five corner kicks. Freshman defender Rosey Bjorgvinsdottir put UTRGV’s only shot on goal in the competitive first half.

Sophomore defender Nadia Colon sparked the Vaqueros. She was tough on defense and took two good shots in the second half as she used her speed to get UTRGV charging up the pitch. Sophomore forward Amy Hislop sent a shot on goal in the 68th minute, but Kendall responded with a great kick-away save.

Tarleton came out aggressive in the second half, using defense to help it maintain possession and apply pressure in its Offensive third. The effort paid off in the 58thth minute as Harr’s goal gave the Texans a 1-0 advantage. Tarleton continued to hustle and extended the lead to 2-0 in the 75thth minute off Brown’s goal.

UTRGV fought until the final whistle. Following a corner kick, freshman midfielder Alaina Granger put a shot on goal, but Kendall came up with the save. Colon, Hislop, redshirt junior midfielder Cami Dade and senior forward To Jeweleen Reu were among the Vaqueros challenging the Texans and trying to get UTRGV on the board. Senior midfielder Ana Recarte-Pacheco and sophomore defender Libby Beilfuss also turned in commendable minutes.

Ultimately, Tarleton outshot UTRGV 8-6, including 5-4 with shots on goal, and earned seven Corners to the Vaqueros’ three.

